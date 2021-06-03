How can Karachiites disrupt/Kill Establishment supported dirty status quo in Sindh province?

Hi, Guys.Since we already know that Karachi is being DELIBERATELY DESTROYED with help of ESTABLISHMENT BACKED status quo - that too for years.1.(The 3RD LARGEST CITY OF THE WORLD by population with PATHETIC transport modes/roads)2.(Thefts/Mugging increasing ever)3.(WATER THEFT GOING IN DAY LIGHT - Some people have accusedof running tanker mafia here in Karachi)4. Theof Karachi/Hyderabad is being DEPRIVED OF GOVERNMENT JOBS (open secret and everyone knows it).5. There is literallyat all ofin managing CITY AFFAIRS - There is NO UNIFIED AUTHORITY as well in managing CITY AFFAIRS.6. What MQM used to do in past - is now being done by PPP via POLICEAsk the trader community of Karachi--------------------So, how did we end up here?Whole Pakistan used to ask us - WHY do you vote BHAI LOG? Why do you vote MQM? You cannot progress if you keep giving vote to MQM??We Karachi walas answered them - Now, we ousted them and brought a new party here - So, what has CHANGED now ? We are still not progressing...Coming towards Rawalpindi - THERE IS NO ENTITY in Pakistan who I am HATING currently WITH ALL MY GUTS than those who sit there. They HAVE PROVED to be INCOMPETENT - DISLOYAL - COMPROMISED LOT when it comes to Karachi.They can collaborate with PPP via Malik Riaz for their own vested interests and can arm strong PPP if she violates THEIR red line BUT they won't do a BLOODY DAMN THING when it comes to POOR GOVERNANCE OF PPP in Karachi/Sindh as if they are enjoying and directly involved in this.Guys, Establishment HAS NEVER looked towards Karachi as a city with massive potential of positive growth - May be Jealousy or insecurity - can be many reasons for that. If they had - Karachi wouldn't had be in such bad state.: Establishment wants to remove BUZDAR from Punjab due to "Non Performance" but amazingly "VERY COMFORTABLE" with PPP.Don't you guys find it strange? Why is that?1. Explore Sindhis' Middle class and Join Hands with them - Try to remove differences of past - CREATE A UNIFIED FRONT and break the divide and rule game of establishment in Sindh Province. Sindhis will NOT GO ANYWHERE from their land just like we URDU Walas have no place to go anymore - When there is a single home of two persons - they can certainly come to an understanding.2. Engage the Karachi people and tell them the reality of Rawalpindi - How they BETRAYED Karachi after Musharraf era and still taking you for granted because you are too nice and DON'T CARRY GUNS/AMMO like Pashtuns and Sindhis.Tell the people how bloody foolish it is to rely on Rawalpindi - I mean look at THOSEwho sided in 1971 with Pakistani establishment only to be used likeand left to3. Creating a VERY SOPHISTICATED URDU NATIONALIST group....It is amazing how quite provinces/regions contain nationalist groups with sole exception of Karachi.4. Karachiites need to be reminded that your forefathers didn't lay down their lives for Pakistan just so that their offspring can be ruled by others UNJUSTLY AND HUMILIATINGLY. You NEED TO FIGHT BACK byHuge Coordinated Protests in all of Karachi -----------------If you personally ask me, among 5 - the 1st and 3rd option/solution both should be pursued simultaneously.Pakistani Establishment respects Ethnic groups. They don't respect TAXES.THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO VOICE OF PEOPLE OF KARACHI IN POLITICAL ARENA.Karachi - surely hell need to demonstrate that - THIS WILL NOT CONTINUE - WE WILL BLOW IT UP AS THIS STATUS QUO HAS NOTHING FOR US AND WE HAVE NO INCENTIVE TO TOLERATE IT.Forget MQM - They are controlled by Rawalpindi to keep pressure on PPP........MQM is no more voice of people of Karachi - only left for press conferences and nothing to plan or start a movement.What do you guys think? Do my fellow Karachiites agree with me? I think it is HIGH TIME that we stop fooling ourselves in name of patriotism and do something for our people and survival. Heck, THE INTERNATIONAL DIASPORA OF KARACHI should be engaged as well.I hope I have not exaggerated the situation - it is open for everyone to see and analyze.. They CANNOT DIVERT the blame.I still do some support to PTIHONEST OPINIONS would be appreciated.