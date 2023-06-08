What's new

How can Imran Come out of His Present Imbroglio

How can Imran Come out of His Present Imbroglio

  • Use the correct choice of words while speaking and stay quite for a while

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Seek Western help

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Become a political matyr and carryon his rhetoric

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Rally his friends amidst the institutions/establishment

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Be magnanimus and seek apologies for his outspokeness

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Leave politics and hand his party over to a reliable person for a short term

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Learn from other politicians and make new political friends

    Votes: 2 22.2%
  • Total voters
    9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,632
11
32,641
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Although Khan may not be the Erdogan of Pakistan he does enjoy massive support among the highly educated folks. He has touched the pulse of many around me, his abrupt eviction from politics may cause a big vacuum that may take years to fill.

Many know I admired Khans' cricketing charms most of my life but never got to terms with his political acumen, especially in the last decade or so. I always wanted him to be magnanimous, kind, truthful, focused, effective, and reasonable.

As a new politician who was in his learning phase, Imran should have focused hard on good policies and not hatred towards all relevant personalities. Whatever is happening now is a great learning curve for him and maybe in the medium/long term, he may come out as a changed person.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
10,128
8
17,405
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
He needs army generals to give him their support so they can overrule Sharif/Zardari generals.

Either that he should go to Afghanistan and form an army like Daenrys in game of thrones and launch an invasion on Pakistan.

Or UAE, Saudi, China give their formal backing.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
12,535
43
26,640
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Keep doing what he's doing. Keep demanding elections, keep holding rallies, fight a legal war against the locking up of his workers. When elections come, if the people are worth saving, they'll vote for any idiot Imran Khan puts forward.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,935
1
2,695
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
He can do nothing but become a symbol of resistance in the face of suicidal odds.

Rallies don't work, the government has no care for rule of law.

The judiciary is equally corrupt, though they play good cop against the army (Bad cop)

Any democratic means will not work as you cannot shake the corrupts to their core through democratic means due to their innate nature of being undemocratic.

Pak awam slave mindset prevails. Large percentage of the country still votes for the corrupts that leech their and their children's future away from them and suck it into Western property Markets.

Complete societal rot in terms of mannerisms, culture and the like has lead to the issues of today, this is a combination of hyper Islamisation and extreme conservatism paired with the rejection of science and basic aspects that aid in the development of a strong nation.

The quagmire will continue in a gridlock.
Pakistan is too big to collapse and too important (for external powers such as US) to fix by temporary civil war. Any civil war will lead to military intervention by foreign forces.

It is mostly in every foreign actors best interests to keep Pakistan on the brink, and the Pakistanis are doing nothing to change this, rather they are making it easier.

In short, country is done for and has gone to the dogs. That much was truly exposed on 9th May.

The estab needs the awam as slaves to keep their golf courses and property markets running whilst the common people mill around in circles trying to make ends meet.

Boom, tomb stone set 🪦 🇵🇰🪦

Pakistan has been dying for years, these are the last twitches before it's death and Pakistan's inevitable future as a 1984 state used as a bank for the elite to milk whenever they need a few extra pennies for their lavish lifestyles
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
925
1
1,462
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Menace2Society said:
He needs army generals to give him their support so they can overrule Sharif/Zardari generals.

Either that he should go to Afghanistan and form an army like Daenrys in game of thrones and launch an invasion on Pakistan.

Or UAE, Saudi, China give their formal backing.
Click to expand...
🤔She got raped by her husband first... then had to sit on his funeral pyre with dragon eggs...Not feasible.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,318
105
154,351
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PTI ...

FyC--wpaAAEYFLj
 
M

MajorMinor

MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 7, 2022
41
-1
20
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Although Khan may not be the Erdogan of Pakistan he does enjoy massive support among the highly educated folks. He has touched the pulse of many around me, his abrupt eviction from politics may cause a big vacuum that may take years to fill.

Many know I admired Khans' cricketing charms most of my life but never got to terms with his political acumen, especially in the last decade or so. I always wanted him to be magnanimous, kind, truthful, focused, effective, and reasonable.

As a new politician who was in his learning phase, Imran should have focused hard on good policies and not hatred towards all relevant personalities. Whatever is happening now is a great learning curve for him and maybe in the medium/long term, he may come out as a changed person.
Click to expand...
He was anything but kind, truthful, focused, effective, and reasonable while in cricket, why would you think he'll be different in politics?

Always slandering his team mates, pit Wasim Akram against Javed Miandad.. That's a bully, not a leader.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
9,637
-3
11,655
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
imran khan should become rambro khan and go out all guns blazing shoot asim munir through his whisky glass into his mouth as munirs takes one last desperate sip.
then shoot mota nawaj in his belly so all the wealth falls out. for zardari the gardari imran rambro khan should use stinger missile shoot down zardari helicopter. imran rambro invite billal bhutto to party and then bum rape him till he dies.

then throw out US embassy and imf out and print own currency and barter international trade. imran rambro will drop his pants and swing his bat infront of camera for the whole western world to see and be in shock, this is imran way of saying suck it new world order.

imran khan should become rambro khan and go out all guns blazing shoot asim munir through his whisky glass into his mouth as munirs takes one last desperate sip.
then shoot mota nawaj in his belly so all the wealth falls out. for zardari the gardari imran rambro khan should use stinger missile shoot down zardari helicopter. imran rambro invite billal bhutto to party and then bum rape him till he dies.

then throw out US embassy and imf out and print own currency and barter international trade. imran rambro will drop his pants and swing his bat infront of camera for the whole western world to see and be in shock, this is imran way of saying suck it new world order.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,644
22
10,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Neelo said:
How can fool of the night make more coherent topics?

1. Stop doing drugs
2. Find a job
3. Learn to read
4. All of the above
Click to expand...

The important point to note is that the @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE is obviously anti-Imran and is being cursed constantly in this forum--and mostly for wrong reasons. He has the right to express himself in this PTI fanbois forum. And yet, despite the abuse, he came up with a relatively fair post in the OP.

As for the OP topic: Imran is probably incapable of course-correction until he is made to learn that art by hard way.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2013
6,855
62
12,710
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The question that we should be asking ourselves is how can Pakistan come out of this present imbroglio.

The current discourse should extend beyond Imran Khan himself; it should center on the greater welfare of Pakistan.

Imran Khan has already risen above the capacity of his adversaries including the Army and PDM to undermine him and has attained an iconic stature. His opponents are mere dwarfs in his presence, unable to match his stature and influence.

Meengla said:
Imran is probably incapable of course-correction until he is made to learn that art by hard way.
Click to expand...

Or probably the Army, not Imran Khan, needs to learn from its mistakes (esp. '71) and stop meddling in politics against their oaths and the constitution. It's the Army that requires a course correction.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,237
6
4,620
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
313ghazi said:
Keep doing what he's doing. Keep demanding elections, keep holding rallies, fight a legal war against the locking up of his workers. When elections come, if the people are worth saving, they'll vote for any idiot Imran Khan puts forward.
Click to expand...

Holding rally era has gone pass for now, the security forces will arrest and jail people. Legal war should definitely be on to get the workers released. It all comes down to the people, IK has been speaking to them for over a decade, if the people minds have still not changed then what else can IK can do. As a leader he needs to decide, are the people still with him or are they hiding in their homes when IK will be facing grave consequences. The people should not be following IK personality but the ideology he is trying to teach. An Islamic Welfare State, independent and strong institutes, major reforms in EC, governmental and political system, independent foreign policy where Pakistan is not treated like a tissue paper, revolution in education system, teaching morals, values, ethics.

If IK believes the people are hiding and not going to support him, then he should be intelligent, and hand over party to SMQ, but still stay as patron chief, he then should take the backstage and let everything calm down, SMQ should then hold meetings with GHQ and try to give relief to PTI and IK. If the establishment still wants a piece of him then should go somewhere like Turkey and live his life in peace, he deserves it, he's a legend of Pakistan.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
7,664
-7
12,097
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
but never got to terms with his political acumen, especially in the last decade or so. I always wanted him to be magnanimous, kind, truthful, focused, effective, and reasonable.
Click to expand...
How is being a lapdog of N league any superior for you. The party and persons you are supporting here have none of those qualities.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,644
22
10,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
M. Sarmad said:
Or probably the Army, not Imran Khan, needs to learn from its mistakes (esp. '71) and stop meddling in politics against their oaths and the constitution. It's the Army that requires a course correction.
Click to expand...

No disagreement on that.
However, I have a more cautious approach: Once you remove 'The Establishment' from Pakistan, then it is utter chaos and destruction unless and until there is viable alternative. And, no, Imran was not an alternative--far from that.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Asim showed Imran proof of his wife's corruption in 2019: Shehbaz
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
F.O.X
F.O.X
Laozi
Future of Imran Khan
2
Replies
19
Views
423
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistani Authorities Give Imran Khan a Taste of His Own Medicine
Replies
5
Views
167
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of being behind 9/5 attacks
2
Replies
19
Views
469
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
QAMAR BAJWA DESCRIBED SHEHBAZ, NAWAZ AS HIS ‘WORST ENEMIES’: IMRAN KHAN
Replies
9
Views
436
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom