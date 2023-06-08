How can Imran Come out of His Present Imbroglio

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Although Khan may not be the Erdogan of Pakistan he does enjoy massive support among the highly educated folks. He has touched the pulse of many around me, his abrupt eviction from politics may cause a big vacuum that may take years to fill.
Many know I admired Khans' cricketing charms most of my life but never got to terms with his political acumen, especially in the last decade or so. I always wanted him to be magnanimous, kind, truthful, focused, effective, and reasonable.
As a new politician who was in his learning phase, Imran should have focused hard on good policies and not hatred towards all relevant personalities. Whatever is happening now is a great learning curve for him and maybe in the medium/long term, he may come out as a changed person.
