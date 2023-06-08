How can Imran Come out of His Present Imbroglio

He can do nothing but become a symbol of resistance in the face of suicidal odds.



Rallies don't work, the government has no care for rule of law.



The judiciary is equally corrupt, though they play good cop against the army (Bad cop)



Any democratic means will not work as you cannot shake the corrupts to their core through democratic means due to their innate nature of being undemocratic.



Pak awam slave mindset prevails. Large percentage of the country still votes for the corrupts that leech their and their children's future away from them and suck it into Western property Markets.



Complete societal rot in terms of mannerisms, culture and the like has lead to the issues of today, this is a combination of hyper Islamisation and extreme conservatism paired with the rejection of science and basic aspects that aid in the development of a strong nation.



The quagmire will continue in a gridlock.

Pakistan is too big to collapse and too important (for external powers such as US) to fix by temporary civil war. Any civil war will lead to military intervention by foreign forces.



It is mostly in every foreign actors best interests to keep Pakistan on the brink, and the Pakistanis are doing nothing to change this, rather they are making it easier.



In short, country is done for and has gone to the dogs. That much was truly exposed on 9th May.



The estab needs the awam as slaves to keep their golf courses and property markets running whilst the common people mill around in circles trying to make ends meet.



Boom, tomb stone set 🪦 🇵🇰🪦



Pakistan has been dying for years, these are the last twitches before it's death and Pakistan's inevitable future as a 1984 state used as a bank for the elite to milk whenever they need a few extra pennies for their lavish lifestyles