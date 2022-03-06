What's new

‘How can I survive’: Chinese stranded in Ukraine feel left to their fate as Russian shelling continues

This is what happens when your government doesn't take the safety of your citizens seriously and laughed off giving out invasion warnings.

www.scmp.com

‘How can I survive’: Chinese stranded in Ukraine feel left to their fate

Chinese tourist trapped by war speaks of feeling abandoned, while some compatriots claim to have faced hostility from locals angry over China’s stance.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

  • Chinese tourist trapped by war speaks of feeling helpless and abandoned
  • Some Chinese in Ukraine claim to have faced hostility from locals angry over China’s reluctance to condemn Russia
Cao never imagined his holiday in eastern Europe would involve hunkering down in a bomb shelter as Russian shells thudded outside near the devastated Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

The 25-year-old, one of about 6,000 Chinese nationals who were in Ukraine when Russia invaded, described feeling helpless and abandoned after essentially being told by China’s embassy in Kyiv to fend for himself.

“The embassy told us to find a way to solve the problems we’re facing by ourselves,” he said from a small town outside Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, where he has sought refuge with a local family.

“They said that fighting is everywhere, they aren’t able to do anything … Shouldn’t this be a nation’s responsibility?” he said via China’s WeChat messaging app.

China waited until war broke out to announce evacuation efforts for its citizens, weeks after Western countries warned theirs to leave, and has avoided condemning close ally Moscow.


China’s foreign ministry has expressed concern for the safety of its nationals and on Thursday said it had helped more than 3,000 evacuate.

The first two flights carrying evacuees landed in China on Saturday, state media said. But many more remain stranded.

“We want to leave, but there are no cars. I’m afraid I’ll be killed if I attempt to walk several hundred kilometres,” Cao said, giving only a nickname.
With Ukrainian airspace shut, some Chinese have joined the desperate rush to catch trains out of the country or are risking the perilous drive to its western borders to get on flights.

A Chinese national was shot and injured on Tuesday while attempting to flee Ukraine, state media reported, without specifying who fired on him.

Cao said locals had been kind to him, offering food and shelter, but added: “I don’t know how much longer I can stay in a stranger’s home for free. How can I survive?”

Other Chinese have claimed they faced hostility and even physical attacks from Ukrainians angry over China’s reluctance to condemn Russia, and have called for Chinese internet users to avoid inflammatory posts.

China’s internet is frequently a forum for nationalistic, pro-government views, and many users have cheered Russian President Vladimir Putin online in comments apparently condoned by Chinese censors.

But last week China’s Weibo platform deleted hundreds of misogynistic comments about “taking in Ukrainian beauties”.

Backlash in China over social media mocking of Ukraine conflict

“Bullets won’t fly out of the screen and hit you, but some inappropriate remarks may cause all of us Chinese here unnecessary trouble,” a Chinese man in Kyiv who identified himself by the surname Lin said in a Weibo video uploaded on Sunday.

Lin later said that he was shot at by armed civilians while shopping for groceries last week, but played down local hostility as isolated incidents.

“The psychological pressure on us is enormous … but the embassy is actively coordinating evacuation plans which makes us feel reassured,” said the 28-year-old stand-up comedian, who was in Ukraine for personal business.

He said some objectionable comments online “don’t represent all Chinese people’s attitudes towards the Ukraine conflict.”

Lin said that he would evacuate to the western city of Lviv by train before attempting to drive to Poland. He said he refused an embassy evacuation spot because his Ukrainian girlfriend was not eligible.

Some Chinese have received little sympathy back home despite their plight.

A Chinese student in Kyiv on Tuesday posted a recording of her desperate call to an embassy employee, who advised her to shelter in place or board a train to Lviv by herself.

She later deleted the post after being targeted by a barrage of unsympathetic posts calling her an ingrate.

Recent patriotic Chinese action movies have promoted the idea that citizens facing danger abroad will be rescued by their country, but the reality has been different for Cao.

“I can’t believe that a country … would not only be useless but also shamelessly says it will never abandon a citizen and ends up abandoning a whole load of citizens,” he said.
 
Half of them hade been evacuated 3 days ago, by now they should've been almost all evacuated
www.scmp.com

Thousands of Chinese evacuated from Ukraine as safety concerns grow

Foreign ministry says they are being transferred and evacuated from neighbouring countries ‘in a safe and orderly manner’.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

 
beijingwalker said:
Half of them hade been evacuated 3 days ago, by now they should've been almost all evacuated
www.scmp.com

Thousands of Chinese evacuated from Ukraine as safety concerns grow

Foreign ministry says they are being transferred and evacuated from neighbouring countries ‘in a safe and orderly manner’.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

Click to expand...

Your government played the complete Putin stooge role well.

They intentionally didn't warn Chinese citizens to leave because that would show they didn't trust the invasion denials of Russia.

So instead China joined the chorus and cried "Invasion of Ukraine is just Western FakeNews" and let the Chinese citizens be caught in a warzone.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Your government played the complete Putin stooge role well.

They intentionally didn't warn Chinese citizens to leave because that would show they didn't trust the invasion denials of Russia.

So instead China joined the chorus and cried "Invasion of Ukraine is just Western FakeNews" and let the Chinese citizens be caught in a warzone.
Click to expand...
How do you know that China knew what Russia would do before this war? Russians do things based on their own will, they don't need China's consent.
 
beijingwalker said:
How do you know that China knew what Russia would do before this war? Russians do things based on their own will, they don't need China's consent.
Click to expand...

You have spy satellites that could easily see the military buildup...but China chose not to talk about them...and in fact dismissed it as non-existent.

Unless you think Chinese optics are junk and could not recognize these vehicles as military. :whistle:

AB8813D2-E8B7-41F1-A66E-09894DE76B71_cx0_cy1_cw0_w1023_r1_s.jpg


61c4ca690173600018545948


59f1af7a-3b75-11ec-a1b3-e785d5c8830c_image_hires_114659.jpg



China played the part of the ignorant stooge well.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
You have spy satellites that could easily see the military buildup...but China chose not to talk about them...and in fact dismissed it as non-existent.

Unless you think Chinese optics are junk and could not recognize these vehicles as military. :whistle:

AB8813D2-E8B7-41F1-A66E-09894DE76B71_cx0_cy1_cw0_w1023_r1_s.jpg


61c4ca690173600018545948


59f1af7a-3b75-11ec-a1b3-e785d5c8830c_image_hires_114659.jpg



China played the part of the ignorant stooge well.
Click to expand...
Military buildup doesn't always mean invasion, west lies too much and no one knows which one could not be a lie. As for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, they'll be OK, they won't be bombed to death like the staffers working in China's embassy in Belgrade in 1999. China'll take care of them and make sure they all be evacuated safely.
 
Why do you care that much about Chinese and China, but, always in bad ways ? Your posts are mostly about Chinese and China, American propaganda ? You Yankees should care and post more about your country America !
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
True, Ukraine wanting to join NATO doesn't mean a Russian invasion either. So Russia is recklessly overreacting with China being the classic stooge supporter with weak justification excuses.
Click to expand...
Everyone can see that if Nato accepted Russia's requests and shut Ukraine out of Nato, this war could be avoided, in the worst scenario, Russia still attacked Ukraine even after Nato's guarantee, Russia would lose all its credibility and the west would totally occupies the moral high ground, no countries would side with Russia including China. Both scenarios would be pretty good to Nato and not bad to Russia either. But Nato stubbornly rejected all Russia's grievances and requests, it only means one thing, Nato wants and pokes Russia to attack, they know Russia had been pushed into a dead corner, they left no other options for Russia.
 

