‘How can I survive’: Chinese stranded in Ukraine feel left to their fate as Russian shelling continues

Hamartia Antidote said:



Unless you think Chinese optics are junk and could not recognize these vehicles as military.

















China played the part of the ignorant stooge well. You have spy satellites that could easily see the military buildup...but China chose not to talk about them...and in fact dismissed it as non-existent.Unless you think Chinese optics are junk and could not recognize these vehicles as military.China played the part of the ignorant stooge well. Click to expand...

Military buildup doesn't always mean invasion, west lies too much and no one knows which one could not be a lie. As for Chinese citizens in Ukraine, they'll be OK, they won't be bombed to death like the staffers working in China's embassy in Belgrade in 1999. China'll take care of them and make sure they all be evacuated safely.