How can CPEC be a Game Changer for Pakistan?

In conversation with Mr. Khalid Mansoor, Special Assistant for Prime Minister for CPEC, this episode discusses the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for growth and economic prosperity of Pakistan. What exactly the CPEC is? What are the three phases of CPEC all about? Is common perception about CPEC being another East India Company or a debt trap true? What kind of loans, grants and aid projects China is doing in Pakistan under CPEC? What are the renewable energy options for power generations in Pakistan? How Pakistan’s carbon foot print is comparatively better than the other countries? How many environmentally friendly power projects does Pakistan have? There are issues with circular debt and capacity payments in wake of increased installed capacity; does government has any plans to fix the issues of transmission and distribution in phase 2 and 3 of CPEC? How is government deal with the issue of circular debt? Are we taking full benefit of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed under CPEC or are there some implementation issues at that end? Where is Pakistan now in terms of increasing skill set of youth through vocational training under CPEC projects? How is CPEC going to geographically integrate Pakistan in broader regions? How do you CPEC maneuvering in global geopolitics?IntroductionWhat is China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)?Phases of CPECCPEC: Another East India Company or A debt trap?Chinese Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) coming under CPECCoal or Renewable energy options for power generation in PakistanPakistan’s low carbon foot print and environmentally friendly power projectsPower capacity payments and circular debtSpecial Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC and IndustrialRevolutionVocational training institutesGeographical integration and regional connectivityCPEC in the light of global politicsOutro