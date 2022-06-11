How can 23 Billion USD in Federal Reserve Vanish in 30 days ? August 2021 (we were at 27 Billion Dollar)

Srilanka's problem is Covid-19 and Tourism crash as they are Tourist based economy due to their beautiful Vacation spots





1- However typically , the IMF or similar lender group their main objective is to give loan out for Bogus projects , which they know won't improve a Country's GDP

most infrastructure project.



2- Once the project is completed country collects 2-3 Billion Debt , then it realizes the project is not really making money , however it is too late for it to recover it's losses



3- IMF or other foreign groups step up and then offer more "Debt" for country

so that it can fix their economy as it is a generous entity, So the country goes and gets another 4 Billion dollar loan , 2 billion is used to pay the old loan and then the remainder is paid off with slightly higher interest rate





4- This cycle is gradually repeated over 10-20 years , at this point IMF has collected back 400% interest payment on original loan, this money is distributed to the "Partner countries of IMF group"







Example



Country A , takes loan of 5 Billion dollars , each year it may be pay back 100 million dollars back as interest payment , this money is divided



IMF Partner A Gets 10 million profit

IMF Partner B Get 10 million profit

IMF partner C Get 10 million profit

IMF Partner D Get 10 million profit

IMF Partner E Get 10 million profit

IMF partner F Get 10 million profit



Plus they are guaranteed their money back







SOFTENING THE SOVERIGNITY OF BORROWER NATION



Role IMF plays to weaken Currency and Open Local Assets for Purchase



a) IMF suggest to borrower nation to lower their currency

b) IMF suggests borrower to open their economy to foreign World Bank Courts





After a country's currency tanks 100% - 500% , then IMF and their partners

have a meeting with Borrower nation for loan and suggest , we can help you

If you sell us



a) Your Water Dam management

b) You sell us your Electric Company

c) You sell us your Steeles Mills sector

d) You sell us your gas delivery or companies which distribute gas







This is SOFT take over of the 5% status in a country , someone from outside , starts to own your strategic assets even if it is not nuclear technology but once the Assets like Electric companies , mineral companies and Gas & Oil sector, Dam and electricity then you are literally a slave nation



Your citizens become a slave because they will never be in executive positions in their Multi National Companies