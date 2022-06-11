How can 23 Billion USD in Federal Reserve Vanish in 30 days ? August 2021 (we were at 27 Billion Dollar)

AZADPAKISTAN2009
How can 23 Billion USD in Federal Reserve Vanish in 30 days ?
As we know Imran Khan stated , the cipher came 6 Month before the Vote No Confidence
That is 8 Billion Dollars vanished in matter of 45-50 days
Note 10 Billion is budget for "Whole Sindh" which it uses in 365 days
so how can such a massive amount vanish in mere 30 days ?
The calculations don't make sense
Did we buy oil supply for 1 year ?
Did we buy 3 Aircraft carriers ?
Did we buy 18 Frigates ? in 30 Days
Did we pre pay , salaries for all Federal workers of Sindh or Punjab ?
Did Military budget get distributed early for whole year ? for all Soldiers ?
Did we make a Pyramid of a Mega Dam Project ?
Where did the 8 Billion Dollars vanish ?
