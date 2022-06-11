What's new

How can 23 Billion USD in Federal Reserve Vanish in 30 days ? August 2021 (we were at 27 Billion Dollar)

How can 23 Billion USD in Federal Reserve Vanish in 30 days ?

As we know Imran Khan stated , the cipher came 6 Month before the Vote No Confidence

Feb2022_FederalReserve.png

June2022_FederalReserve.png



That is 8 Billion Dollars vanished in matter of 45-50 days


Note 10 Billion is budget for "Whole Sindh" which it uses in 365 days
so how can such a massive amount vanish in mere 30 days ?


The calculations don't make sense

Did we buy oil supply for 1 year ?

Did we buy 3 Aircraft carriers ?

Did we buy 18 Frigates ? in 30 Days

Did we pre pay , salaries for all Federal workers of Sindh or Punjab ?

Did Military budget get distributed early for whole year ? for all Soldiers ?


Did we make a Pyramid of a Mega Dam Project ?


6MonthsOfMadness.png



Where did the 8 Billion Dollars vanish ?
 
Normal people can't visualize how big is the 8 billion dollar amount

Normally when someone has 1-3 Million we say , wow he is set does not have to work for 10-15 years

visualize8billion.jpg



8 billion Dollar is sample budget for Sindh for 365 Days


I am using Sindh as example as their budget is close to 8 Billion per year


1- It covers Federal Employee Salaries , all province

2- Development projects are done in Sindh with 8 Billion
Roads / Hospital or School or University

3- Power plants are setup


Typically ,each year provinces get 1-2 Mega Projects, DAM or Power plant or Highway/Motorway
 
Here is 8 Billion American Dollar in a room

What did Pakistan purchase in 30 days that this fund just vanished into thin year ?


Petrol Shortages (Proclaimed) - There is shortage because nothing was bought right?
Gas Shortages (Proclaimed) - There is shortage because nothing was bought right?
Electricity Shortages (Proclaimed) - There is shortage


This is how 8 Billion Dollar looks like
Visualize8Billions.png




As you know 1 Rupee is now equal 200 Rupee , that means 1600 Billion Pakistani Rupee

Cut and paste this image above "200 Times" then you will get 1600 Billion Pakistani Ruppee

That is how much Pakistani Rupee (8 Billion USD x 200 Rupee )
 
When the Interference started a good 6 month before , Pakistan's National Reserve were close to 30 Billion Dollars , we were almost at 27 Billion Dollars

It was possible that end of 5 year term for Imran Khan Pakistan's Federal Reserves looked healthy enough to get to 45 Billion Reserve or 40 Billion Reserves
 
Because you have loans that need to be rolled over!
All of your creditors including china refused to roll over your loans(3b$ from china)
 
Only Roll Over I remember is this Manhoos PDM tola coming on TV with Shobaz


August 2021 , Pakistan had 27,000,000,0000 USD in reserves (27 Billion Dollar)

August-October2021, USA agents meeting PDM members as Ambassadors , locally or foreign soil

September 2021 Shobaz's UK banks unfrozen , Shabaz issues warning to Imran Khan the funds will be used to topple his government

October 2021 to February , TV channels run the anti Pakistan Campaign for 2 rupee rise in prices and timatar and aloo politics

February -March 2021 , Conspiracy launched


toubatouba.png



The of course this guy comes on TV claims the funds are suddenly gone from reserves we must subjugate ourselves to foreign Banks


Why ?? Because next phase these outside Banks will attempt to buy al the CPEC power projects and Dams for 75% of reduced price !!!
 
After Dropping a Country's Currency the Next Phase Kicks in for IMF Partners
What is happening in Pakistan has also happed in South American or Central America as well

Typically these Entities don't like to buy assets at full price , they normally crash economy of a State it wants to target , and then under the pretext of helping them , it sends it's associates to buy the Strategic assets in such states



They will normally crash a country's currency by 100%-500% and then they will buy country's top assets for 75% or 85% reduced price



Normally it targets
1 - Utility companies

2- DAMs as these are perpetual money makers they charge yearly for water and electricity

3- Gas reserves / Oil Reserves / Minerals and Precious metals

4- It also likes to purchase highways and major roads in order to setup Toll Charges

5- The money is 100% white money as it is treated as a loan repayment while local demographic becomes more and more poorer by the day


FORSALE_JUNE2022.png




Examine the Country of Peru I watched once in a Documentary which detailed how the country was over taken from outside

The documentary (which I watched a long time ago) , described in great detail how the group operates to take over Strategic assets in a country and then enslave the people from outside by means of controlling over Utilities.

I can't find this documentary but in the movie they showed the Poor people in Peru , forced to eat harmful oil/fat based product as their main diet , instead of chicken or vegetables. When I watched it long time ago I always wondered how is it possible that your your main nutrition or diet would be "Fat" product together with oil instead of meat/vegetables/fruits










Starting to look familiar ???


Since April 2022 I felt the story of Peru is now starting to repeat in Pakistan and we are in initial stages but like in Peru , Pakistan will face same issue if Elections are not held
 
The following video is a breakdown on what happened to Sri Lanka, everything noted is now happening in Pakistan. The video references Pakistan at 14min mark



Bringing down the Government in these challenging times just to get rid of court cases and NAB may go down as one of the most disastrous decisions ever made in the history of the republic
 
Srilanka's problem is Covid-19 and Tourism crash as they are Tourist based economy due to their beautiful Vacation spots


1- However typically , the IMF or similar lender group their main objective is to give loan out for Bogus projects , which they know won't improve a Country's GDP
most infrastructure project.

2- Once the project is completed country collects 2-3 Billion Debt , then it realizes the project is not really making money , however it is too late for it to recover it's losses

3- IMF or other foreign groups step up and then offer more "Debt" for country
so that it can fix their economy as it is a generous entity, So the country goes and gets another 4 Billion dollar loan , 2 billion is used to pay the old loan and then the remainder is paid off with slightly higher interest rate


4- This cycle is gradually repeated over 10-20 years , at this point IMF has collected back 400% interest payment on original loan, this money is distributed to the "Partner countries of IMF group"



Example

Country A , takes loan of 5 Billion dollars , each year it may be pay back 100 million dollars back as interest payment , this money is divided

IMF Partner A Gets 10 million profit
IMF Partner B Get 10 million profit
IMF partner C Get 10 million profit
IMF Partner D Get 10 million profit
IMF Partner E Get 10 million profit
IMF partner F Get 10 million profit

Plus they are guaranteed their money back



SOFTENING THE SOVERIGNITY OF BORROWER NATION

Role IMF plays to weaken Currency and Open Local Assets for Purchase

a) IMF suggest to borrower nation to lower their currency
b) IMF suggests borrower to open their economy to foreign World Bank Courts


After a country's currency tanks 100% - 500% , then IMF and their partners
have a meeting with Borrower nation for loan and suggest , we can help you
If you sell us

a) Your Water Dam management
b) You sell us your Electric Company
c) You sell us your Steeles Mills sector
d) You sell us your gas delivery or companies which distribute gas



This is SOFT take over of the 5% status in a country , someone from outside , starts to own your strategic assets even if it is not nuclear technology but once the Assets like Electric companies , mineral companies and Gas & Oil sector, Dam and electricity then you are literally a slave nation

Your citizens become a slave because they will never be in executive positions in their Multi National Companies
 
Noon Criminal Mafia is expert in Money laundering . This is what they they would be doing .
What else do you expect from federal ministers on Bail .


They are convicted criminals in this weakest and most corrupt judiciary .
Imagine if Pakistan has strong honest Judiciary they all would be hanging in gallows.

Pakistan is infested with corrupt Judges , land grabers generals , Greedy bureaucracy ,Criminal political mafias . amalgam of perfect Bannana state .
 
At the end of the day all those people came from our own population. Simple thing is our people have lost the moral compass. When policemen start taking bribes in mosques after the prayers there is nothing more left to be said about the state of affairs. For me the biggest shock after IK drama was the generals who turned out to be liars, manipulative, selfish and disgraceful to our men and women in the uniform.
 
Reading your thread was an eye-opening experience. Wish I had a positive rating, I would have given you for the amazing work you have done.
 
Paksitan -China , CPEC project People of Pakistan own Mega Projects for constructed in last 15 years

1- Power plant projects
2- Coal power plants
3- Many DAMs (Money making golden goose)
4- Electric Companies connected with Dams
5- Gas distribution Companies connected with Gas terminals

The original plan was to use the $$ from Operation of these plants to pay pay China's 50 billion loan or IMF loan

We often hear that Nation Took loan of 50 Billion Dollars

Now the goons will attempt to sell these assets valued 50 Billion Dollars with 75% discount - 85% discount

They will attempt to sell it off to foreign Entities and claim it is best for Pakistan


Likely for $8.5 Billion USD all the CPEC based Pakistani Project will be sold off to foreigner IMF partners (85% discount)


While Pakistani people will be stuck paying loans for 40 years
a) The initial 50 Billion
b) Then the new IMF loan


Notice recently IMF is demanding the files for CPEC project is opened with them so they can review the deals signed with China to figure out how they can buy the Pakistani Share of DAM, POWER PLANTS and other Mega Projects like Roads


It is possible that if Pakistan faces situation like Peru , the Nuclear Assets will be targeted (while military claims it is not the case but hard to believe their statement they know what they are doing)
 
