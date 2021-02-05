beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 36,579
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
How bullet trains are ventilated to ensure safe travel amid pandemic in China
How are bullet trains ventilated during China's Spring Festival travel season to ensure safe travel amid #COVID19 pandemic? Find out the answer at a train maintenance center in Taiyuan, China. #SpringFestival
How are bullet trains ventilated during China's Spring Festival travel season to ensure safe travel amid #COVID19 pandemic? Find out the answer at a train maintenance center in Taiyuan, China. #SpringFestival