It is a gamble. Herd immunity is the correct final objective to aim for, however UK should actually be buying time to expand the intensive care infrastructure and intensive care capacity here. Reassignment of CT scanners and some additional scanners would help too. Obviously we missed the window of opportunity last month to do all this because Boris Johnson is not a natural crisis leader. He's lazy and apathic. When China was in this phase in Jan/Feb, they built hospitals and reallocated national resources. Hence China is coping.



Now if UK wants to buy time for this, lockdown is actually the best approach. This will slow spread and slow admissions to Intensive care. So I really don't get why we're not already locked down.



The whole herd immunity endpoint will happen one way or another. It's madness to try and enforce quicker attainment of that endpoint when there simply aren't the resources on standby to handle more infections because of a non-lockdown situation.



Doesn't help that the nhs is already in crisis.

