What's new

How Britain Stole $45 Trillion from Pakistan, Bangladesh & India with Trains

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 20, 2011
Messages
3,670
Reaction score
137
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
How Britain Ripoff India through its railways.
The saga of Independence. How it was botched by the Britain.
The death of millions in Bengal due to WWII.
Churchill's remarks.

 
fallstuff

fallstuff

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 20, 2009
Messages
7,116
Reaction score
2,793
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
People need to live in the present time, with the past to remind them to stay on their goal.
 
L

Liaslia

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 16, 2019
Messages
118
Reaction score
0
Country
United States
Location
United States
Fake news from India. Just like scammer Google CEO Sundar Pichai
 
doorstar

doorstar

BANNED
Joined
Apr 19, 2018
Messages
2,093
Reaction score
18
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
TruthHurtz said:
Hasn't this claim been completely debunked?
Click to expand...
so? this here is PDF. where you can be whatever you cannot in the real world. realm of fantasy and ego massaging.

you can't expect him to post that less than 3.5k traders "beat" 50k professional soldiers and took over Bengal, do you?

how do 3.5k beat 50k? unless them 50k were sick and tired of their lot in life and did something to change their miserable lives?
 
Last edited:
GHALIB

GHALIB

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
5,790
Reaction score
35
Country
India
Location
India
crankthatskunk said:
How Britain Ripoff India through its railways.
The saga of Independence. How it was botched by the Britain.
The death of millions in Bengal due to WWII.
Churchill's remarks.

Click to expand...
invaders came to india to loot its wealth , what is new here ?
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Aug 4, 2020
Messages
178
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Koh-i-Nur itself is worth $0.5 billion! It’s just a little piece of the treasure stolen by Brits!!
 
monitor

monitor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 24, 2007
Messages
8,134
Reaction score
3,164
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Mista said:
A figure plucked out from air with no explanation whatsoever.

Does India even have $45 trillion worth of wealth at that time?
Click to expand...
45 Trillion might be exaggerated but once India was one of the richest place on earth contributed large portion of world GDP . Britain rip it off
 
doorstar

doorstar

BANNED
Joined
Apr 19, 2018
Messages
2,093
Reaction score
18
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Shehr Abbasi said:
Koh-i-Nur itself is worth $0.5 billion! It’s just a little piece of the treasure stolen by Brits!!
Click to expand...
stolen? or taken from "mahraja" kana singh ranjeet's successors after liberating areas under their tyranny? who fought kana singh successor, all whites or sub-continentals who had previously been freed from the yoke of various ranjeet kana like warlords?

anyways it might originally have belonged to iranis, stolen/acquired by afghan Durrani. then "stolen" won in battle by pedo babar and passed down until their destruction and then was taken by sikhs (along with masaajid which they used as stables for sikh worshipers of newly built gurdwaras next doors)
 
A

AViet

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 11, 2009
Messages
1,640
Reaction score
282
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Korea, Republic Of
monitor said:
45 Trillion might be exaggerated but once India was one of the richest place on earth contributed large portion of world GDP . Britain rip it off
Click to expand...
Do you have any scientific evidences for that claim, because I have seen similar claims from SS Africa.

China did census and statistics with scientific methods countrywide for various subjects (population, quantity of rices produced every year, quantity of gold stocked in government storage, etc.) since perhaps before Qin Shi huangdi (200 BC), and they recorded statistics data very well in their books, which are still available today, so scientists can estimate relatively correct GDP data for 2000 years or 500 years ago.

Aside from China, no country did that, including Europe, until around 17 - 18 century.

India might be rich in the past in the sense that it had a lot of gold, but certainly no one can confirm and compare. European conquerors saying that "oh India was so rich" does not automatically mean India was actually rich. The same that European colonizers claiming Saigon was "The Pearl of the Far East", which delusional Southern Vietnamese still echoing today, but it was actually a city full of slums, dirty and relatively poor compared to even Khabarovsk (Russian Far East) or Nanning (a Chinese backward city in Quangxi province), Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok, let alone Tokyo, Shanghai or Singapore at that time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top