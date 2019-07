Thank you , Bollywood stars.



How stars ‘helped’ bring plight of Bangladeshis to India’s heartland



The Rajesh Khanna connection was shared at a ceremony where the Bangladesh government conferred bravery awards to the families of 12 Indian soldiers who died in the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

Bangladesh MP Quazi Rosy summed up Bangladesh’s sentiment towards the Indian armed force’s contributions: “We got freedom in exchange for lakhs of martyrs. We helped Rohingyas and gave them food and shelter. But you gave us much more during our struggle for Independence.”