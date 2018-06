Voice of South (@South_Indians) Tweeted:RT @AdiShankaraa: Arunachal pradesh Christian population share:1951 - 0%2001 - 18%2011 - 30%Today - 40%+To make this 100%, BJP govt i…I call it nikki halley jalwa. That Christian convert probably pressurised India. American Evangelicals are most active in North east. And they probably bought off BJP/RSS leaders. Not a suprise since BJP needs a shiet ton of money to win 2019 elections.Their hypocrisy was always evident. But Hindutva cuckoos refuse to see it. They never banned Gau Mata slaughter in BJP ruled Goa.PS : Traumatized Sanghis will resort to calling me a false flagger than dealing with the reality hehe