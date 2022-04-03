What's new

How Biden administration intended (still intends) to bring regime change in Pakistan - Listen from horse mouth

This is important.

There are reports Zalme Khalil zad met with opposition parties today.

Now see this:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510623011019259904
and Donald L today didn't said anything on this bcz well he did do this and there's evidence from Pak side..until obviously their puppets get installed and coverup all proofs..


And most importantly please take time to see this video, almost same blueprint Biden admin wants or wanted to bring regime change in Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510698998557904896


