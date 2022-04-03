How Biden administration intended (still intends) to bring regime change in Pakistan - Listen from horse mouth

Dil_Pakistan
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2019
- 511
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is important.
There are reports Zalme Khalil zad met with opposition parties today.
Now see this:
And most importantly please take time to see this video, almost same blueprint Biden admin wants or wanted to bring regime change in Pakistan
@Patriot forever @Windjammer @IceCold @Verve @waz @ghazi52 @Mugen @Khalil-PTI @Hakikat ve Hikmet @HRK @Salza @Bravo6ix @SaadH
There are reports Zalme Khalil zad met with opposition parties today.
Now see this:
And most importantly please take time to see this video, almost same blueprint Biden admin wants or wanted to bring regime change in Pakistan
@Patriot forever @Windjammer @IceCold @Verve @waz @ghazi52 @Mugen @Khalil-PTI @Hakikat ve Hikmet @HRK @Salza @Bravo6ix @SaadH
Last edited: