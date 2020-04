1) The Sangu platform was built for offshore drilling and gas supply from offshore facilities to the national grid in Chattogram.



The platform is connecting 10-12 wells of Sangu gas field and the depth of each well is around 3,500 metres.



The gas field is abandoned and all the wells are sealed off.



The Sangu platform is connected with a production pipeline to the Chattogram port that can be 20-22 kilometres long.



These 10-12 wells of the Sangu field and 20-22km pipeline could be used as storage tanks for the imported crude oil.



Additionally, the government may need to build a structure at the Sangu platform for oil tankers to make the platform suitable for unloading crude oil from ships and carrying the oil to the empty wells/pipeline for storage.

