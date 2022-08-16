How Bangladesh can bring back the looted money: Pinaki

K_Bin_W said: You cannot, once it's gone it's gone. Unlike Pak make sure the thieves you catch are executed publicly. Click to expand...

Pinaki in the video talks about the legal procedure for recovering the laundered money. It can be done once this govt falls in the next election and a new govt is formed.The new govt can ask the Swiss govt and the Swiss govt will follow the rules it has set for returning unlawful money to the government. The Swiss govt or the Banks do not really know which money is legal or illegal.But this can be proved in a Swiss court by asking the account holder to submit bank documents. It can be any legal bank in the world but not illegal Hundi banks.