How Armenia lost the war

Ghostkiller said: One country has the vision to modernise and the other no. Third Azerbaijan had and still has big allies like Turkey Pakistan who have the will to defend and to help Azerbaijan but Armenia has Russia only. Click to expand...

Pashinyan basically sold Artsakh. He betrayed Artsakh. He even said after the war,in Parliament,that Sushi was not worth dying for,because it was an underdeveloped town.A couple of photos I couldn't post above concerning the elections:It's true. They had some Iskander,some Tor-M2 units,but the vast majority of the equipment was old and outdated.Even their S-300 were the old S-300PS version.Very true. Azerbaijan always had the money,the population and the weapons to fight Armenia and NKR.Before the war,Turkey sent F-16s and "advisors",as well as other supplies there,during that common exercise they were supposed to have in the summer. Of course,they never left. They were preparing for the war.Only Russia could stop Azerbaijan back then,but they didn't. And why? Because the Armenians now had a pro-Western government. And they wanted to teach them a lesson.But there was some corruption on the Armenian side too,apart from all the bravery and courage of many guys who fought and died.The deal Pashinyan signed was a complete betrayal. Because the surrundered a lot of areas of Artsakh,that were not even captured by the Azeris during the war:Apart from that,as soon as they moved in,the Azeris started a process of removing many Armenian landmarks,harassing villagers,stopping Armenian cars and removing flag stickers,using loudspeakers to annoy Armenian villagers to leave their houses,SMS would start coming to local Armenians with offers from Azeris to buy their property and in some incidents,the Azeri Army entered Armenia proper in some locations and still occupies these points,building fortifications and raising their flag:All the while,Pashinyan's government was doing little about the POWs,who were being tried as "criminals" and not POWs,by Azerbaijan. They were also doing nothing about Azeris advancing and occupying kilometers of their land.On the contrary,Pashinyan started a hunt of reporters who would criticize him online and even arresting Mayors,parliament members,soldiers,volunteers from the war and generally people who "insulted" him.