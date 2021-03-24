What's new

How are Wuhan people now 1 year after the Pandemic, Wuhan Night Walk | East Lake Cherry Blossoms | 4K HDR

Can't believe this lively city was a dead ghost town a year ago the the whole population were cut off from the rest of the world for 2 months

In China we all say the whole Chinese nation couldn't thank Wuhan enough for the tremendous sacrifice they made in order to keep the whole country safe. we are foever grateful to this heroic city.
 
