What's new

How are street dogs treated in Pakistan?

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
577
-18
542
Country
India
Location
India
There is a construction going on of a building right in front of my house..one of the dogs in our street has given birth to a few babies in the corner of that building...I have been observing for the past few days ,the labourers who are staying in that building are sharing some food of theirs everyday with that dog..You would generally see a mother dog being treated nicely by everyone across India (anyone who is a human does that).
When I watched those labourers sharing their food with that dog, I remembered this incident in the following video from kashmir..the new born puppies were thrown on the road by some people as they felt angels wouldn't enter their house if dogs stay in their compound.
Watch the video from 1:04
Kashmir being a muslim majority area,it seems dogs are not treated properly...see how mercilessly people are harassing the dog and its puppies and throwing stones at them..it really moved me.
The reason for their behaviour is dog is considered inauspicious and filthy in Islam...My question is how are street dogs treated in pakistan?Do you beat even mother dogs and helpless new born puppies as you consider them as a sign of bad omen and filthy?
 
Last edited:
Death Professor

Death Professor

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
1,994
0
3,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well, we don't worship them, nor do we marry our sisters/daughters to a dog, but I know you being indian, it would seem as an alien concept. They are treated like every other animal, but usually cats are mostly well treated. But this isn't the case all the time, sometimes even cats are really mistreated, it varies from person to person. Some people from posh areas love their dog and kiss their tongue like they are their missing sibling or something, while mostly treat animals as animals. Generally speaking, Islam teaches good treatment of animals, and these include dogs:


Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “A man suffered from thirst while he was walking on a journey. When he found a well, he climbed down into it and drank from it. Then he came out and saw a dog lolling its tongue from thirst and licking the ground. The man said: This dog has suffered thirst just as I have suffered from it. He climbed down into the well, filled his shoe with water, and caught it in his mouth as he climbed up. Then he gave the dog a drink. Allah appreciated this deed, so he forgave him.” They said, “O Messenger of Allah, is there a reward for charity even for the animals?” The Prophet said, “Yes, in every creature with a moist liver is a reward for charity.”

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 5663, Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 2244
Go India Go back, hmmm, 2018 video. Wonder how it is now. Don't need an answer I already know, just want others to contemplate on that question.
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,110
14
9,369
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aryadravida said:
There is a construction going on of a building right in front of my house..one of the dogs in our street has given birth to a few babies in the corner of that building...I have been observing for the past few days ,the labourers who are staying in that building are sharing some food of theirs everyday with that dog..You would generally see a mother dog being treated nicely by everyone across India (anyone who is a human does that).
When I watched those labourers sharing their food with that dog, I remembered this incident in the following video from kashmir..the new born puppies were thrown on the road by some people as they felt angels wouldn't enter their house if dogs stay in their compound.
Watch the video from 1:04
Kashmir being a muslim majority area,it seems dogs are not treated properly...see how mercilessly people are harassing the dog and its puppies and throwing stones at them..it really moved me.
The reason for their behaviour is dog is considered inauspicious and filthy in Islam...My question is how are street dogs treated in pakistan?Do you beat even mother dogs and helpless new born puppies as you consider them as a sign of bad omen and filthy?
Click to expand...
We treat our dogs just like we treat our any human national.
Equal rights.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
648
1
1,744
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
aryadravida said:
There is a construction going on of a building right in front of my house..one of the dogs in our street has given birth to a few babies in the corner of that building...I have been observing for the past few days ,the labourers who are staying in that building are sharing some food of theirs everyday with that dog..You would generally see a mother dog being treated nicely by everyone across India (anyone who is a human does that).
When I watched those labourers sharing their food with that dog, I remembered this incident in the following video from kashmir..the new born puppies were thrown on the road by some people as they felt angels wouldn't enter their house if dogs stay in their compound.
Watch the video from 1:04
Kashmir being a muslim majority area,it seems dogs are not treated properly...see how mercilessly people are harassing the dog and its puppies and throwing stones at them..it really moved me.
The reason for their behaviour is dog is considered inauspicious and filthy in Islam...My question is how are street dogs treated in pakistan?Do you beat even mother dogs and helpless new born puppies as you consider them as a sign of bad omen and filthy?
Click to expand...
You must be describing a India of your fantasies, I know for a fact street dogs are treated like vermin in India, male or female.

My Nana was normal middle class Conservative Muslim, he got a dog later in life and treated him like his child, so please keep your hate fantasies about Pakistan and Muslims to yourself.
 
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
577
-18
542
Country
India
Location
India
Death Professor said:
Well, we don't worship them, nor do we marry our sisters/daughters to a dog, but I know you being indian, it would seem as an alien concept. They are treated like every other animal, but usually cats are mostly well treated. But this isn't the case all the time, sometimes even cats are really mistreated, it varies from person to person. Some people from posh areas love their dog and kiss their tongue like they are their missing sibling or something, while mostly treat animals as animals. Generally speaking, Islam teaches good treatment of animals, and these include dogs:


Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “A man suffered from thirst while he was walking on a journey. When he found a well, he climbed down into it and drank from it. Then he came out and saw a dog lolling its tongue from thirst and licking the ground. The man said: This dog has suffered thirst just as I have suffered from it. He climbed down into the well, filled his shoe with water, and caught it in his mouth as he climbed up. Then he gave the dog a drink. Allah appreciated this deed, so he forgave him.” They said, “O Messenger of Allah, is there a reward for charity even for the animals?” The Prophet said, “Yes, in every creature with a moist liver is a reward for charity.”

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 5663, Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 2244
Go India Go back, hmmm, 2018 video. Wonder how it is now. Don't need an answer I already know, just want others to contemplate on that question.
Click to expand...
ooh..didn't know that...anyway generally muslims don't quote or follow this hadeeth.
Only the following hadeeth is known to people and based on this hadith I assume people in that video were treating the puppies cruelly.

Maimuna reported that one morning Allaah's Messenger (sallAllaahu alayhi wa sallam) was silent with grief. Maimuna said: Allaah's Messenger, I find a change in your mood today. Allaah's Messenger (sallAllaahu alayhi wa sallam) said: Gabriel had promised me that he would meet me tonight, but he did not meet me. By Allaah, he never broke his promises, and Allaah's Messenger (sallAllaahu alayhi wa sallam) spent the day in this sad (mood). Then it occurred to him that there had been a puppy under their cot. He commanded and it was turned out. He then took some water in his hand and sprinkled it at that place. When it was evening Gabriel met him and he said to him: you promised me that you would meet me the previous night. He said: Yes, but we do not enter a house in which there is a dog or a picture. Then on that very morning he commanded the killing of the dogs until he announced that the dog kept for the orchards should also be killed, but he spared the dog meant for the protection of extensive fields (or big gardens)

Sahi Muslim , Book 24 : 5248
peagle said:
You must be describing a India of your fantasies, I know for a fact street dogs are treated like vermin in India, male or female.

My Nana was normal middle class Conservative Muslim, he got a dog later in life and treated him like his child, so please keep your hate fantasies about Pakistan and Muslims to yourself.
Click to expand...
Dogs are not mistreated here....of course there maybe some children throwing stones at them here and there..but that's not everywhere....no Indian(hindu) would beat or harass a dog that has just given birth to puppies.
 
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
577
-18
542
Country
India
Location
India
I should also mention that muslims kids here in India have a habit of beating lizards(girgit) to death with stones...it is a game for them..I once scolded my childhood friend while he was doing that...I said," are you a human or a demon? Why are you throwing stones and killing them like a devil?"
He told me it is their religious duty to kill lizards...
I was like ,"really!"
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,126
0
4,137
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
aryadravida said:
ooh..didn't know that...anyway generally muslims don't quote or follow this hadeeth.
Only the following hadeeth is known to people and based on this hadith I assume people in that video were treating the puppies cruelly.

Maimuna reported that one morning Allaah's Messenger (sallAllaahu alayhi wa sallam) was silent with grief. Maimuna said: Allaah's Messenger, I find a change in your mood today. Allaah's Messenger (sallAllaahu alayhi wa sallam) said: Gabriel had promised me that he would meet me tonight, but he did not meet me. By Allaah, he never broke his promises, and Allaah's Messenger (sallAllaahu alayhi wa sallam) spent the day in this sad (mood). Then it occurred to him that there had been a puppy under their cot. He commanded and it was turned out. He then took some water in his hand and sprinkled it at that place. When it was evening Gabriel met him and he said to him: you promised me that you would meet me the previous night. He said: Yes, but we do not enter a house in which there is a dog or a picture. Then on that very morning he commanded the killing of the dogs until he announced that the dog kept for the orchards should also be killed, but he spared the dog meant for the protection of extensive fields (or big gardens)

Sahi Muslim , Book 24 : 5248

Dogs are not mistreated here....of course there maybe some children throwing stones at them here and there..but that's not everywhere....no Indian(hindu) would beat or harass a dog that has just given birth to puppies.
Click to expand...
bad bad injun facilitated by even worse (PDF) to spread misinfo. if you are right then Quran is wrong
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
1,994
0
3,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aryadravida said:
ooh..didn't know that...anyway generally muslims don't quote or follow this hadeeth.
Only the following hadeeth is known to people and based on this hadith I assume people in that video were treating the puppies cruelly.
Click to expand...
Look man, I am not daee'. I don't have the patience to teach you about Islam, nor do I have the stamina to deal with trolling. So, you don't know what muslims follow or don't follow. And one hadith is talking about general treatment of animals and other is talking about keeping one "indoor" as a pet or mad dogs. So don't project your limited understanding about Islam on any one. What muslims might be doing is not Islam, as I wrote before it varies from person to person.



@waz @WebMaster @The Eagle Mal-intent, the guy is clearly looking for loopholes in this forum to bash Islam.
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,126
0
4,137
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
doorstar said:
bad bad injun facilitated by even worse (PDF) to spread misinfo. if you are right then Quran is wrong
Click to expand...
I shan't elaborate on this unless an Admin posts here and grants me explicit permission because some mods here are so retarded and illterate that they ban me for such things (speaking from experience)
 
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
577
-18
542
Country
India
Location
India
doorstar said:
bad bad injun facilitated by even worse (PDF) to spread misinfo. if you are right then Quran is wrong
Click to expand...
Man, I swear...I am not lying....I don't know whether kids in pakistan play this game of throwing stones at lizards or not...it happens all over india and muslim kids believe it is related to their religion...you can ask any indian on this forum....I am not spreading misinformation...maybe those kids and teens are misinformed
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
1,994
0
3,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
doorstar said:
are you sure people kiss their sibling tongues? or is it deficiency in English or the hatred for the "posh" causing you to fetch things out of the thin air?
Click to expand...

I should have given a better analogy, but nothing comes close to letting the dog lick all your face or let him lick your lips and tongue. But since we are talking about posh people, they may be kissing their siblings too. You think, they think its haram or improper? And no, there is no hatred. What I consider posh, do some weird stuff, they drink, they sodomize, they do what they want.
 
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
577
-18
542
Country
India
Location
India
doorstar said:
bad bad injun facilitated by even worse (PDF) to spread misinfo. if you are right then Quran is wrong
Click to expand...
'Amir b. Sa'd reported on the authority of his father that Allah's Apostle (ﷺ) commanded the killing of geckos(girgit), and he called them little noxious creatures.
Sahih Muslim 2238.
Death Professor said:
Look man, I am not daee'. I don't have the patience to teach you about Islam, nor do I have the stamina to deal with trolling. So, you don't know what muslims follow or don't follow. And one hadith is talking about general treatment of animals and other is talking about keeping one "indoor" as a pet or mad dogs. So don't project your limited understanding about Islam on any one. What muslims might be doing is not Islam, as I wrote before it varies from person to person.



@waz @WebMaster @The Eagle Mal-intent, the guy is clearly looking for loopholes in this forum to bash Islam.
Click to expand...
@WebMaster @waz @The Eagle I did not try to malign islam at all....I just had this question in mind that how are dogs treated in pakistan after seeing that kashmir video...the person who replied to me quoted a hadees...I quoted another hadees which is well known and the reason behind the mistreatment of dogs...Now he is blaming me that i am trying to malign islam...
This forum also claims that it facilitates sharing of each others culture(good and bad)...I wanted to know how common are pakistani muslims with their indian counterparts in their view and treatment of dogs...it is not appropriate to shut me up by labelling me as a troll or islam basher.
 
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
7,629
35
14,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
In AJK we sold quite a lot to Chinese workers. Theyre also popular in Biriyani at noon league functions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Jyotish
In hard-bitten Karachi, authorities pack hunting rifles and poisoned meat against stray dogs
2
Replies
15
Views
690
jamahir
jamahir
TheGreatMaratha
Visiting Jaipur changed my impression of India
Replies
6
Views
622
Kaniska
K
Metal 0-1
Embedded With Special Forces in Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
574
Metal 0-1
Metal 0-1
Devil Soul
Imran Khan begins race to lead Pakistan but can he please the ‘UMPIRES’?
2
Replies
24
Views
799
Islam is hope
I
Psychic
One solution gun solution - Kashmir in shock and anger
Replies
0
Views
557
Psychic
Psychic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top