aryadravida
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 7, 2020
- 577
- -18
- Country
-
- Location
-
There is a construction going on of a building right in front of my house..one of the dogs in our street has given birth to a few babies in the corner of that building...I have been observing for the past few days ,the labourers who are staying in that building are sharing some food of theirs everyday with that dog..You would generally see a mother dog being treated nicely by everyone across India (anyone who is a human does that).
When I watched those labourers sharing their food with that dog, I remembered this incident in the following video from kashmir..the new born puppies were thrown on the road by some people as they felt angels wouldn't enter their house if dogs stay in their compound.
Watch the video from 1:04
Kashmir being a muslim majority area,it seems dogs are not treated properly...see how mercilessly people are harassing the dog and its puppies and throwing stones at them..it really moved me.
The reason for their behaviour is dog is considered inauspicious and filthy in Islam...My question is how are street dogs treated in pakistan?Do you beat even mother dogs and helpless new born puppies as you consider them as a sign of bad omen and filthy?
When I watched those labourers sharing their food with that dog, I remembered this incident in the following video from kashmir..the new born puppies were thrown on the road by some people as they felt angels wouldn't enter their house if dogs stay in their compound.
Kashmir being a muslim majority area,it seems dogs are not treated properly...see how mercilessly people are harassing the dog and its puppies and throwing stones at them..it really moved me.
The reason for their behaviour is dog is considered inauspicious and filthy in Islam...My question is how are street dogs treated in pakistan?Do you beat even mother dogs and helpless new born puppies as you consider them as a sign of bad omen and filthy?
Last edited: