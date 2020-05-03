What's new

How are indians treated in Saudi

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,259
-33
1,038
Country
India
Location
India
Answer posted by puduvail ashokan on quora
Just how badly are Indians treated in Saudi Arabia? Please answers from Indians who live or lived there only.


Answer




Puduvail Ashokan
, former Technical Director /Advisor (2017-2019)
Answered Oct 29, 2020

I am an Indian. I lived in Saudi Arabia for two years with family . Not once was I discriminated . Saudis are by nature a shade rough. this is towards all including their own citizens. Actually Indians are preferred compared to Pakistanis as Indians are hard working and intelligent. Most executive assistants to CEOs are Indians ,mostly Keralites. I was the person who was assigned the task of recruitment for the company and travelled India, Shri lanka ,Phillipines, and Thailand . Nearly all Arab dept heads specially requested me to finalise Indians for them. Pakistanis are least preferred. Honestly, I do not know why ? I did have a lot of Pakistanis working for me . They are as good as Indians in lower levels, but managerial levels were all headed by Indians.
Further there was absolutely no talk of religion there. We went to earn money. we never spoke about religion and neither did the Saudis. No bad treatment at all. We Indians met on week ends .parties, went shopping ,went for picnics within Saudi . normal life with a lot of discipline .Bad treatment is just fake news from disgruntled section of people who did not make it.

www.quora.com

Just how badly are Indians treated in Saudi Arabia? Please answers from Indians who live or lived there only.

Answer (1 of 4): I am an Indian. I lived in Saudi Arabia for two years with family . Not once was I discriminated . Saudis are by nature a shade rough. this is towards all including their own citizens. Actually Indians are preferred compared to Pakistanis as Indians are hard working and intellige...
www.quora.com
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,112
30
36,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hindustanis are "Yes Sir" kind of employees hence preferred. You bring one Hindustani in a company, he will bring truck load others. In short it has nothing to do with professional skills
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,152
2
122,055
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vikki said:
Answer posted by puduvail ashokan on quora
Just how badly are Indians treated in Saudi Arabia? Please answers from Indians who live or lived there only.


Answer


Puduvail Ashokan
, former Technical Director /Advisor (2017-2019)
Answered Oct 29, 2020

I am an Indian. I lived in Saudi Arabia for two years with family . Not once was I discriminated . Saudis are by nature a shade rough. this is towards all including their own citizens. Actually Indians are preferred compared to Pakistanis as Indians are hard working and intelligent. Most executive assistants to CEOs are Indians ,mostly Keralites. I was the person who was assigned the task of recruitment for the company and travelled India, Shri lanka ,Phillipines, and Thailand . Nearly all Arab dept heads specially requested me to finalise Indians for them. Pakistanis are least preferred. Honestly, I do not know why ? I did have a lot of Pakistanis working for me . They are as good as Indians in lower levels, but managerial levels were all headed by Indians.
Further there was absolutely no talk of religion there. We went to earn money. we never spoke about religion and neither did the Saudis. No bad treatment at all. We Indians met on week ends .parties, went shopping ,went for picnics within Saudi . normal life with a lot of discipline .Bad treatment is just fake news from disgruntled section of people who did not make it.

www.quora.com

Just how badly are Indians treated in Saudi Arabia? Please answers from Indians who live or lived there only.

Answer (1 of 4): I am an Indian. I lived in Saudi Arabia for two years with family . Not once was I discriminated . Saudis are by nature a shade rough. this is towards all including their own citizens. Actually Indians are preferred compared to Pakistanis as Indians are hard working and intellige...
www.quora.com
Click to expand...
the person whom wrote this is stupid . after saudization its not allowed to have high positions for foreigners in KSA its just 2024 last year when forgen registered companies working in KSA will also have saudi high management too . its not allowed by law . yes indians are hard workers and smarter then pakistanis :lol:


here is the list of top 10 CEOs of KSA tell me which one in indian ?
lifeinsaudiarabia.net

Top 10 highest-paid CEOs of Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Corporate sector is known to reward well to its CEOs. In this article, we have listed down the top 10 highest-paid CEOs of Saudi Arabia in the
lifeinsaudiarabia.net
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,062
8
12,607
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
the person whom wrote this is stupid . after saudization its not allowed to have high positions for foreigners in KSA its just 2024 last year when forgen registered companies working in KSA will also have saudi high management too . its not allowed by law . yes indians are hard workers and smarter then pakistanis :lol:


here is the list of top 10 CEOs of KSA tell me which one in indian ?
lifeinsaudiarabia.net

Top 10 highest-paid CEOs of Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Corporate sector is known to reward well to its CEOs. In this article, we have listed down the top 10 highest-paid CEOs of Saudi Arabia in the
lifeinsaudiarabia.net
Click to expand...




Currently over nine million Pakistanis or more than four percent of the country's population are residing in 115 different countries around the world. The overseas Pakistanis are playing a pivotal role in the development and growth of their homeland through remittances.


India diaposra/overseas Indian population is at 18 million.

Looking at the pop. of India at 1.35 billion and Pakistan at 220 million, India pop. being 6.5 times that of Pakistan, the Indians overseas are just 2 times that of Pakistanis.

Goes on to show the higher mobility of Pakistanis and the better living standards of Pakistanis if remittances is taken as a bench mark.

India remittances last year 82 billion USD.

Pak remittances last year 31 billion USD(increasing at a whirlwind
speed).

India gets about 2.6 times higher remittances than Pakistan with a huge population of 1.35 billion versus Pak with 220 million. The reason you see less multi dimensional poverty in Pakistan than India(remittance benchmark).
 
Last edited:
Malik Alpha

Malik Alpha

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2017
1,028
-8
2,697
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Lol spent my whole life in Saudi. Indians are treated like sh*t, not only by Saudis but other Arab nationals as well. On the other hand Pakistanis are greatly respected. When they talk to us they know they are talking to men/equals but Indians and Bangladeshis are treated like slaves unfortunately.
 
bafxet

bafxet

FULL MEMBER
Sep 13, 2015
1,117
0
843
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
To the extent of managerial position I can accept, reasons being that Indians are agree to work on very low salaries and are very very obedient perhaps far more than normal.

BD'S have replaced indians in lower category jobs and pattty businesses like running small grocery stores.

But Indian working harder than Pakistan's is not true at all. In the construction and other labour intensive industries Pakistanis are preferred.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
944
-2
777
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Been to KSA, Indians are more succesful in UAE than KSA, and Pakistanis are better off in KSA while Indians in UAE as far as I have observed.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
19,003
2
30,015
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
N.Siddiqui said:
Currently over nine million Pakistanis or more than four percent of the country's population are residing in 115 different countries around the world. The overseas Pakistanis are playing a pivotal role in the development and growth of their homeland through remittances.


India diaposra/overseas Indian population is at 18 million.

Looking at the pop. of India at 1.35 billion and Pakistan at 220 million, India pop. being 6.5 times that of Pakistan, the Indians overseas are just 2 times that of Pakistanis.

Goes on to show the higher mobility of Pakistanis and the better living standards of Pakistanis if remittances is taken as a bench mark.

India remittances last year 82 billion USD.

Pak remittances last year 31 billion USD(increasing at a whirlwind
speed).

India gets about 2.6 times higher remittances than Pakistan with a huge population of 1.35 billion versus Pak with 220 million. The reason you see less multi dimensional poverty in Pakistan than India(remittance benchmark).
Click to expand...
Bangladesh is the third or fourth largest source of Indian remittances from illegal Indians working in Bangladesh.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,243
0
1,192
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You lost be completely at Indians are smarter or more intelligent than Pakistanis in which universe are we in?

Are you telling us folks drinking Cow urine with straight face are more intelligent than Pakistanis and how is that true for India.. The former has colonized the later for over 5000 years that speaks more volume.

5000 years of continued Indus valley (Pakistan) civilization colonisation of the subcontinent (India and lower India) let that sink...
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,062
8
12,607
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bilal9 said:
Bangladesh is the third or fourth largest source of Indian remittances from illegal Indians working in Bangladesh.
Click to expand...

They need to be kicked out slowly but surely, think that BD's are getting the realization and waking up to the reality how Indian mind works.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Jyotish
'Saudi Arabia's investments in India on track': Ambassador Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati
Replies
3
Views
623
xeuss
xeuss
AsianLion
Why do Arabs got angry at Indians? How it started?
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
4K
Mad Scientist 2.0
M
HAIDER
Featured How Hindutva Hatred is Jeopardising India’s Gulf Ties
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
11K
Solidify
S
D
KSA Cown Prince may give a ‘House Warming’ gift to Joseph Biden by embracing Israel
2
Replies
23
Views
944
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
-blitzkrieg-
How Indian IT Workers Discriminate Against Non-Indian Workers
Replies
3
Views
6K
rott
rott

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom