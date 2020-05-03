How are indians treated in Saudi

Just how badly are Indians treated in Saudi Arabia? Please answers from Indians who live or lived there only. Answer (1 of 4): I am an Indian. I lived in Saudi Arabia for two years with family . Not once was I discriminated . Saudis are by nature a shade rough. this is towards all including their own citizens. Actually Indians are preferred compared to Pakistanis as Indians are hard working and intellige...

Answer posted by puduvail ashokan on quoraJust how badly are Indians treated in Saudi Arabia? Please answers from Indians who live or lived there only.Answer, former Technical Director /Advisor (2017-2019)I am an Indian. I lived in Saudi Arabia for two years with family . Not once was I discriminated . Saudis are by nature a shade rough. this is towards all including their own citizens. Actually Indians are preferred compared to Pakistanis as Indians are hard working and intelligent. Most executive assistants to CEOs are Indians ,mostly Keralites. I was the person who was assigned the task of recruitment for the company and travelled India, Shri lanka ,Phillipines, and Thailand . Nearly all Arab dept heads specially requested me to finalise Indians for them.Further there was absolutely no talk of religion there. We went to earn money. we never spoke about religion and neither did the Saudis. No bad treatment at all. We Indians met on week ends .parties, went shopping ,went for picnics within Saudi . normal life with a lot of discipline .Bad treatment is just fake news from disgruntled section of people who did not make it.