How an Indian Brigadier helped a Pakistani Captain win Nishan-e-Haider

dexter

dexter

Apr 17, 2009
Pakistan
Pakistan

After India captured Tiger Hill during the Kargil conflict in 1999, Pakistan launched a fierce counterattack led by Captain Karnal Sher Khan. His bravery made Pakistan take back some territory, however, they were eventually defeated by the Indian forces. In the cross-firing, Captain Khan was eventually shot and killed. However, Brigadier Bajwa, who was in-charge of the Indian operations at Tiger Hill, decided to treat the enemy Captain with respect and honour his sacrifice. After getting Sher Khan’s body pulled down from the mountain top, Brigadier Bajwa wrote a small letter as a tribute to the Captain and placed it in his pocket. After the body was received in Pakistan, the note from the Indian Brigadier was central to Captain Khan's posthumously getting the Nishan-e-Haider, many years later.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Feb 21, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
That Brigadier Bajwa of indian army is no doubt a very professional soldier and a man of honor. It takes a special soldier values to give someone recognition even after losing own soldiers.
And here our Mir Bajwa betrayed his own people.
 
D

DabbuSardar

Jul 28, 2022
India
United States
I remember this back in the day, Bajwa is from my pind, some soldiers were taken back at LoC and some were returned thru Red cross planes.

Pakistan had tried to suppress its soldiers identity initially but then the truth spilled out and it recognized and awarded the rightfully brave men.
Is this the hill Pakistan still owns?
This is about Tiger hill, highest and most difficult battle to remove infiltration and it was wiped clean.
 
