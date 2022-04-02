What's new

How an independent country benefits (India gets oil at a $35 discount) vs a country where everyone is on sale.

P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,802
5
5,586
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.bloomberg.com

Russia Offers $35 Discount on Oil to India

Russia is offering its flagship Urals grade oil to India at discounts of as much as $35 a barrel on prices before the war as mounting international pressure lowers the appetite for its barrels elsewhere following the invasion of Ukraine, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The...
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

Ag har Pakistani ka sar sharam say duba hua hai. This is what happens when a CIA asset holds the top security post in a country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509988054802518017
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,088
-2
6,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
can we get a discount on their gas too? this is the least we should get after all the political shit storm Pak is facing
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
How an independent country benefits vs a country where everyone is on sale.
Replies
0
Views
1
Patriot forever
P
R
India Is Among The World's Most Unequal Countries
Replies
14
Views
732
Suriya
S
R
Top India Analysts Dispel "India's Size Illusion"
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
RiazHaq
R
monitor
‘The end of an era’: oil price collapse may force Saudis to rein in arms spending
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
4K
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
The_Showstopper
‘Tear Them Apart’: How Hindutva WhatsApp Group Demanded Murder, Rape of Muslims in Delhi Riots
Replies
2
Views
704
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom