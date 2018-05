How American neglect imperils

the victory over ISIS

Six months after the militants' capital was liberated, new risks are emerging from Raqqa’s rubble.

Every three or four days, Fatima Mahmoud hitchhikes 37 miles across a hilly expanse of northeastern Syria to her home town of Raqqa. She comes to visit her husband’s final resting place, beneath a large mound of concrete that once was their home.



She knows he is still there because of the unmistakable odor of his corpse.



Mahmoud digs through the rubble with her hands, seeking artifacts of her life with him and anything of value she can sell to pay for food and her temporary shelter elsewhere in the province.



“My city has been liberated, but I can’t live in it,” she said, her face collapsing into sobs.​

More than 11,000 buildings in Raqqa were destroyed, severely damaged or moderately damaged between February and October 2017, during months of U.S.-led airstrikes.​







The view from the mayor’s office in Raqqa shows heavily damaged buildings and resurgent traffic as civilians return to begin reconstruction.

Salim al-Hussein, 56, gestures as he describes what happened to his home, which he found destroyed upon returning to Raqqa after the military operation to oust Islamic State militants.

Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council responsible for coordinating with outside governments, warned that U.S. inaction could leave an opening for the Syrian regime. “The people will choose the person that will fix their house for them,” he said. (Alice Martins/For The Washington Post)

Graffiti marks a building that has been cleared of unexploded ordnance in Raqqa. Most of the city is strewn with ordnance left by U.S.-allied forces and improvised explosive devices left by fleeing Islamic State militants.

