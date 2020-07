The NAC's Advanced Network Development & Analysis (ANDA) Division



We've assisted the Office of Regional Targets with developing a more complete understanding of the Pakistani Army Defense Network (ADN) infrastructure.

A Success Story, In Which the MSOC Takes On a Pakistani Satellite and GSM Network



The Geographic Resource Center Has Info You Need: Maps, Data and Research

(S//SI) Earlier this year, Pakistan military analysts following Pakistani troop movements were frustrated by the Pakistanis' use of a coordinate system that didn't match up with any current maps. GRC researchers found old copies of Pakistan topographic maps produced by the British in the 1940s -- which turned out to have nearly the same grid system used by the Pakistanis. After scanning and printing the maps, the NGA (National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, formerly NIMA) liaison then transferred the images to a CD for use by the analysts at their desktops.



(S//SI) "The maps dug out by the GRC researchers were used to locate many small villages not in the gazetteer, which in turn helped us track the reported locations of various terrorist high value targets," said , an analyst involved in the project. "We also were able to update and formulate the Pakistani military's order of battle and force disposition for the area."

In March 2006, analysts working at the Misawa Security Operations Center discovered two Pakistani GSM cell phone infrastructure links and began sustained collection. In the following months they discovered and began spying on a total of 14 links. These GSM links "enable development and reporting on al-Qaeda senior leadership, which primarily uses GSM and C2C (computer-to-computer) modes of communication."Dec. 11 2006May. 29 2019NMDC Tech Lead, Misawa Security Operations Center (F79) Run Date: 12/11/2006 SERIES:Misawa's NMDC has four branches: a Signals Keeping Secrets Development Center (SDC); a Network Analysis Center (NAC); a 4. A Success Story, In Target Analysis Center (TAC) and a System Development Branch. Which the MSOC Takes On a Pakistani GSM Network (U//FOUO) Misawa Security Operations Center(TS//SI//REL) In March 2006, SDC analysts identified two GSM 1 infrastructure links carried over the Chinastar-1 satellite. Processing these signals briefly through a recently acquired developmental JUGGERNAUT system revealed the links were in use by a Pakistani operator. A longer look produced Priority 2 and 3 telephone calls, which prompted the NMDC to keep the links on developmental collection and perform more analytical work to determine the relative value.(TS//SI//REL) The NMDC System Development Branch continued surveying Chinastar-1, identified ten additional signals carrying Pakistani GSM links and placed six of these on developmental collection. (S//SI//REL) The TAC further analyzed the links and engaged S2I (Counterterrorism) to assess their value. S2I determined the links served the Karachi area. (TS//SI//REL) Because the NMDC identified the signals of interest and informed the appropriate target offices, the MSOC received sustained tasking for these signals in April from S2I11 (al-Qa'ida Senior Leadership Branch). FORNSAT Planning (S33121) had proactively installed two JUGGERNAUT systems in LADYLOVE, Misawa's sustained mission area, but they lacked the modems necessary to take over collection from the NMDC. Both the NMDC and LADYLOVE engaged FORNSAT Planning and Collection Management (S33123) branches to rectify the capability gap.In June, FORNSAT Planning provided additional modems to enable the collection of the GSM carriers. After the installation of the new equipment in July, the collection of the Pakistani links moved from the NMDC to LADYLOVE. (TS//SI//REL) Since then, the NMDC has identified and added to sustained collection six more Pakistani GSM infrastructure links--a total of fourteen. These provide sole-source collection of the infrastructure links for various GSM providers and enable development and reporting on al-Qaeda senior leadership, which primarily uses GSM and C2C 2 modes of communication. (U//FOUO) So it was that Misawa's NMDC discovered an important new target and drove the creation of a new mission capability.The Geographic Resource Center is NSA's map library, which provides hard-copy and digital maps and geographic data to analysts at NSA headquarters and around the world.Oct. 29 2004Apr. 24 2017(S) Many analysts visit the GRC in person so they can talk with staff about the kind of map they want and what they want it for. GRC analysts know what questions to ask and where to draw from the vast resources, whether for a planning map for the wall, a tourist map of Kabul, data for an ArcView project, or the pinpointing of a target. Most often, a single quick visit solves a simple problem. Sometimes the problems are harder.