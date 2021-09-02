How America and Russia’s Newest Submarines Stack Up

Any indication Russia maybe selling technology developed for the Yasen/Yasen M submarines to the Chinese for their new Type 095 designs? While China will say it doesn’t need help from the Russians, they don’t seem like they would turn down the help if they got it. The only questions would seem the willingness of the Russians, the level of technology transfer and the price they they would charge and if the Chinese are willing to pay that much; perhaps a commission for every sub China builds as a licensed copy. The added funds could help the Russians continue to fund their submarine program for decades to come, and could be a way for the Russians to keep the West alliance occupied with China while Russia does its business, although they maybe getting weary of helping the Chinese should they develop into a future threat.



This could be the Sino-Russian counter to the AUKUS deal.