What's new

How about that Tesla Stock ? 900 down to 677

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,448
63
33,769
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
How about that Tesla Stock ? 900 down to 677
Anyone brave still holing this stock ?

Falling rapidly


What is happening ?

Any brave man holding the 900 stock hoping it will reach 1,000

 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,240
2
10,000
Country
United States
Location
United States
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
How about that Tesla Stock ? 900 down to 677
Anyone brave still holing this stock ?

Falling rapidly


What is happening ?

Any brave man holding the 900 stock hoping it will reach 1,000

Click to expand...
The entire tech/growth stocks have fallen due to fear of inflation. Has nothing to do with Tesla’s fundamentals or long term prospects.
ZeEa5KPul said:
Elon "Wannabe Iron Man" Musk fanboys on suicide watch.
:omghaha:

:omghaha: :rofl:

Tesla's making like Saint Elon's Starship
Click to expand...
Read above post...... and I will make the same offer to you as I did another poster. If Tesla reaches $100 a share I will be banned from PDF. If Tesla reaches $1000 a share you are banned from PDF. Deal? After all, you seem almost certain of Tesla’s demise.
 
TheTruth

TheTruth

FULL MEMBER
Mar 2, 2014
1,886
-21
3,293
Country
Taiwan, Province Of China
Location
Swaziland
Hah. TSLA has such a big MOAT and TAM of $ 15 quadrillion, it's matheMATICALLY impossible for TSLA to hit anything less than $500,000 per share by 2025
 
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
22,171
-5
19,840
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I was going to open a thread on it and ask those Tesla cheer leader who were saying Tesla has only the room to go up and up.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,240
2
10,000
Country
United States
Location
United States
xyxmt said:
I was going to open a thread on it and ask those Tesla cheer leader who were saying Tesla has only the room to go up and up.
Click to expand...
Tesla’s long term trend is massively up. As a Tesla long, I could care less about short term corrections.
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
2,094
-12
5,661
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
F-22Raptor said:
Deal? After all, you seem almost certain of Tesla’s demise.
Click to expand...
Heh. No, I actually believe Tesla will stick around. The China market alone gives Tesla a lease on life, and that lease will remain so long as our good friend Elon does as he's told by the Chinese government.

At the end of the day, Tesla is an electric car company. I'm told it makes good electric cars, but so do a lot of other companies. It has no monopoly on any technology involved in electric cars, and it's too stupid to get into a worldwide deal with CATL - it has to make do with whatever it can scrounge up from Panasonic's piddling output. If it ditched Panasonic and hopped on the CATL bandwagon, I might be convinced that some of the hype is justified.
F-22Raptor said:
Tesla’s long term trend is massively up. As a Tesla long, I could care less about short term corrections.
Click to expand...
See, this is what the Tesla fanboys never explain. What does Tesla have that NIO, Xpeng, BYD, etc. or any of the legacy automakers switching to electric don't? A head start? MySpace was around before Facebook, where are they now?

The super-duper-hyper performance cars that go from 0-100 in 20 nanoseconds or whatever are just toys for the rich. Nobody ever got to be a juggernaut making toys for the rich. Case in point
Lamborghini market cap: $11 billion.
Toyota market cap: $250 billion.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,240
2
10,000
Country
United States
Location
United States
ZeEa5KPul said:
Heh. No, I actually believe Tesla will stick around. The China market alone gives Tesla a lease on life, and that lease will remain so long as our good friend Elon does as he's told by the Chinese government.

At the end of the day, Tesla is an electric car company. I'm told it makes good electric cars, but so do a lot of other companies. It has no monopoly on any technology involved in electric cars, and it's too stupid to get into a worldwide deal with CATL - it has to make do with whatever it can scrounge up from Panasonic's piddling output. If it ditched Panasonic and hopped on the CATL bandwagon, I might be convinced that some of the hype is justified.

See, this is what the Tesla fanboys never explain. What does Tesla have that NIO, Xpeng, BYD, etc. or any of the legacy automakers switching to electric don't? A head start? MySpace was around before Facebook, where are they now?

The super-duper-hyper performance cars that go from 0-100 in 20 nanoseconds or whatever are just toys for the rich. Nobody ever got to be a juggernaut making toys for the rich. Case in point
Lamborghini market cap: $11 billion.
Toyota market cap: $250 billion.
Click to expand...

Tesla is much more than an electric car company. It’s a tech company that has a great chance of becoming the most valuable company on the planet by the end of the decade. It has huge leads in manufacturing, software, FSD, and battery technology. Not to mention the massive potential in energy, insurance, and robotaxi network. The TAM for these industries are in the multi trillions of dollars.

The 2020’s is the decade of EVs and FSD, just as the 2010s was the decade of smartphones. EVs will have the same impact on the world and FSD will save thousands if not millions of lives in the long term. I can’t think of a commercial technology that will have a greater impact on society in the next 10-15 years. An Tesla has the first mover advantage and huge lead over its competitors.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,240
2
10,000
Country
United States
Location
United States
ZeEa5KPul said:
Heh. No, I actually believe Tesla will stick around. The China market alone gives Tesla a lease on life, and that lease will remain so long as our good friend Elon does as he's told by the Chinese government.

At the end of the day, Tesla is an electric car company. I'm told it makes good electric cars, but so do a lot of other companies. It has no monopoly on any technology involved in electric cars, and it's too stupid to get into a worldwide deal with CATL - it has to make do with whatever it can scrounge up from Panasonic's piddling output. If it ditched Panasonic and hopped on the CATL bandwagon, I might be convinced that some of the hype is justified.

See, this is what the Tesla fanboys never explain. What does Tesla have that NIO, Xpeng, BYD, etc. or any of the legacy automakers switching to electric don't? A head start? MySpace was around before Facebook, where are they now?

The super-duper-hyper performance cars that go from 0-100 in 20 nanoseconds or whatever are just toys for the rich. Nobody ever got to be a juggernaut making toys for the rich. Case in point
Lamborghini market cap: $11 billion.
Toyota market cap: $250 billion.
Click to expand...


No one will catch up to Tesla
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom