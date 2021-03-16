How about that Tesla Stock ? 900 down to 677

Heh. No, I actually believe Tesla will stick around. The China market alone gives Tesla a lease on life, and that lease will remain so long as our good friend Elon does as he's told by the Chinese government.



At the end of the day, Tesla is an electric car company. I'm told it makes good electric cars, but so do a lot of other companies. It has no monopoly on any technology involved in electric cars, and it's too stupid to get into a worldwide deal with CATL - it has to make do with whatever it can scrounge up from Panasonic's piddling output. If it ditched Panasonic and hopped on the CATL bandwagon, I might be convinced that some of the hype is justified.



See, this is what the Tesla fanboys never explain. What does Tesla have that NIO, Xpeng, BYD, etc. or any of the legacy automakers switching to electric don't? A head start? MySpace was around before Facebook, where are they now?



The super-duper-hyper performance cars that go from 0-100 in 20 nanoseconds or whatever are just toys for the rich. Nobody ever got to be a juggernaut making toys for the rich. Case in point

Lamborghini market cap: $11 billion.

Toyota market cap: $250 billion.