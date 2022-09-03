What's new

How about a deal? Russian army leave Ukraine in exchange for American army leave Syria?

yes or no?

I think, the best solution to the first forever war in human history is a simple exchange. Americans out of Syria and in exchange Russians out of Ukraine. What do you think? Please vote in the poll.

en.mehrnews.com

China calls on US to stop stealing oil, grain from Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – The US should stop stealing oil and grain from Syria, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.
