How a wave of innovative Chinese EV start-ups is breaking into Europe

Chinese carmakers are finding a warmer reception in Europe compared to just 10 years ago, as China-made EVs start to garner positive reviews for innovation and affordability

How a wave of Chinese EV start-ups is breaking into Europe Chinese carmakers are finding a warmer reception in Europe compared to just 10 years ago, as China-made EVs start to garner positive reviews for innovation and affordability.

NIO’s 100,000th EV rolls off the production line in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei on April 7. NIO starts delivering to customers in Norway next month. Photo: Daniel RenCompared to Geely Automobile Holdings’ efforts more than a decade ago, today’s Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers with ambitions to break into the global market are finding that consumers are friendlier towards China-made cars, especially in Europe., for example, is expected to deliver its first batch of EVs to customers in Norway next month to growing consumer anticipation.Interest in Chinese EV brands has been growing in Europe, said auto experts in Europe and China, including CleanTechnica’s Alex Voigt in Germany and fellow engineer Daniel Millet, who is based in Oslo.NIO, in particular, is watched with interest in the European market, not only because the company is well known among stock traders and investors after itslast year, but also because there is a big appetite for premium EVs.