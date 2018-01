So we tried to stay and even went to the city hall to salute the Pakistan flag on August 14, 1947, when it was hoisted for the first time. However, more and more killing began and ethnic violence became the rule, not the exception. At the point of a gun, people were leaving their homes and homeland to run across the new border. Millions moved, and a million were killed; many others were raped and looted, and women became especially susceptible to violence. Rioting also became common. At this time, I was twenty, a freedom lover wearing khadi as a symbol of simplicity and defiance. Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims who had lived in harmony for generations–including my best friend Hanif–were overtaken by a religious frenzy. Everything was turned upside down. Soon, the killing came closer and closer to Lyallpur. What came to be known as ‘ghost trains’, they shipped train cars full of severed limbs and bodies from Pakistan to India and India to Pakistan. Military escorts became the only safe way to travel across the border and reunite with other refugees and family. My father had a bank account fifty miles away from town, but he didn’t have the means of safety to go and cash his bank account.

Click to expand...