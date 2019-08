Ironic turn of events

activists said the response caught them by surprise and helped make Kashmir a global headline, despite India's best efforts to keep Kashmiris off the grid.

Kashmir was always an international issue. "What's new is the denouncement," she said, referring to various newspaper editorials condemning India's policy on Kashmir.

Over the past week, various protests have been held in the US cities of New York, Washington, Houston, Denver and Boston, as well as around the world, including India's capital New Delhi.

Backlash

Other similar profiles, such as @standkashmir on Instagram and @withkashmir_ on Twitter were also repeatedly taken down during the first week. The Twitter account @withkashmir_ still remains unavailable.

In an email statement, Facebook, which owns Instagram, told Al Jazeera that the accounts were taken down by mistake.

"These accounts do not violate our policies and were reinstated. We apologise to the account holders for the mistake.

On Monday, police in Srinagar asked Twitter to provide information on Karachi-based reporter Wajahat S Khan after he shared accounts of people allegedly shot by the security forces.

The post unleashed an army of trolls and threats against Khan, who told Al Jazeera he didn't expect a state agency to be so blatant on Twitter.

"The backlash was state-led which really compounded its quantum," he said. "I have not received this amount of hate in my inbox [before]."

But there remain concerns over whether social media companies themselves target certain posts.

Tak says the companies "have some coordination" with the government. "It's difficult to prove these things but ...[people on] various forums say their accounts go missing," she said.

Towards a Kashmiri narrative

"Red represents the resistance of the Kashmiri people, their blood."

"So that's something that we're trying to work through is how do we maintain the integrity of our political ends even as the movement is expanding and other people are picking it up," she said.