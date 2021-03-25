What's new

How a PAF Radar Controller Destroyed an Indian Aircraft

How a PAF radar controller made aerial history, he brought down an Indian Air Force aircraft, without spending a litre of fuel or a single bullet fired



Air Commodore (R) Farooq Haider, who was a radar controller in Pakistan Air Force. Through his presence of mind and innovative approach, he created a history in aerial combat, where during 1971 war; while sitting on ground, monitoring a radar screen, he (then Squadron leader) managed to destroy an enemy jet fighter inside enemy territory, without the employment of any PAF jet fighter or firing any other weapon. Squadron Leader Farooq Haider destroyed the enemy aircraft using a unique tactic in air warfare applying his extraordinary mental and professional skills without having any Pakistan Air Force fighter jets in the air or under his radar control. This shooting was unique because, never in history has such a prank or lesson has been taught during training or in the books - that's why in the history of air warfare, without flying and endangering your planes, without spending even a litre of gasoline and firing a bullet at the enemy, so much damage was caused to the enemy - that's why it can be termed as a ‘kill without a price’.
 
