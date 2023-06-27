How a Graff set nearly destroyed Pak-Saudi relations

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
During the beginning of his tenure, Imran Khan began a movement for “austerity” demanding government officials to cut down their expenses.
This austerity move included a rare auction from the Prime Minister’s House which included selling cars and even cows in order to raise funds for Pakistan.
In this regard, Imran Khan had announced that he was living in the Military Secretary’s home in the PM House which only had 3 bedrooms.
Whilst the move lasted for a few days and was widely reported in the media, it was forgotten days later.
As the reality of governance struck Imran Khan, such ploys were considered insufficient sources for revenue for Pakistan.
It was also during this time that Imran Khan reached out to Pakistan’s foremost ally, Saudi Arabia for a deeper partnership in order to help Pakistan’s economy.
Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman was hosted by Imran Khan in Islamabad amidst much fanfare, signalling the growing bond between the two brotherly countries.
Imran Khan drove MbS himself breaking protocol to show how close he was to the Saudi Crown Prince.
Imran Khan had become so dependent on Saudi Arabia that despite confirming his attendance to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit in December 2019, he refused to go last minute because of alleged concerns from Saudi Arabia.
This was despite the fact that Imran Khan had promised to build a news network with Mahatir, Malaysia’s leader in order to combat Islamophobia worldwide.
Neither did the network materialise, nor did Khan’s efforts to reach out to Saudi Arabia.
It emerged that Imran Khan was gifted a one of a kind Graff set by Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The Graff set included a special edition watch which featured the Holy Kabah.
The gift was given with the intention that it would signify the deep bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia which have enjoyed exceptional relations since day one.
However, once the gift reached Pakistan, it was lusted after by Bushra Bibi who wondered what price she could fetch for such a valuable gift.
Reports suggest that in April 2019, Farah Gogi gained possession of the Graff Set from Bushra Bibi and travelled to Dubai to sell the Graff set.
In Dubai, Farah Gogi met avid watch collector Umar Farooq Zahoor who expressed a deep interest in the one of a kind Graff Set.
In order to authenticate the origins of the Graff set, Zahoor sent the Graff set to Graff’s store in Dubai.
Upon inspection, it was revealed that it was the same Graff set that Prince Mohammad bin Salman had gifted to the State of Pakistan.
Reports of the Graff set being presented in their store in Dubai spread like wildfire ultimately reaching Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
As Umar Farooq Zahoor paid $2 million in cash to Bushra Bibi’s front woman, Farah Gogi, MbS was furious to learn as to how his priceless gift to the State of Pakistan was stolen by Imran Khan’s family.
Such a theft of a valuable state gift was unimaginable in Saudi quarters, who were surprised to learn that the Pakistani premier who had been calling for an end to corruption was so desperate for money that he sold such a valuable state gift.
When the intelligence apparatus of the time apprised Imran Khan of the consequences of the corruption conducted by Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan sought to bring in likeminded individuals who wouldn’t say anything about his corruption.
The deceit in the Graff set deal was revealed when fake receipts were presented to the election commission of Pakistan, suggesting that the Graff set had been sold to a watch dealer in Islamabad.
The owner of Art of Time, Mohammad Shafiq has repeatedly denied being the buyer of the Graff set despite the fact that Imran Khan held that he sold it to him.
Furthermore, the date of the money Imran Khan submitted in the Toshakhana was after the sale had taken place.
The amount Imran Khan submitted to the Toshakhana was less than 2 crore rupees whilst the set was sold for 60 crores ($2 million).
According to experts, the fair value of the Graff Set is upwards of $5 million (approximately 180 crores) but Bushra Bibi agreed to sell it at a discount since the sale was supposed to be kept secret.
When diplomatic sources revealed to Imran Khan that MbS was angry about the sale of the precious gift to Pakistan, Imran Khan shrugged it off, turning the guns on Mbs instead.
In a cabinet meeting, Imran Khan is alleged to have used unsavoury words for MbS which ultimately reached the ears of the Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan.
This further infuriated Saudi quarters, alienating Pakistan further.
Sources reveal that before Imran Khan’s ouster via a Vote of No Confidence, Imran Khan tried to contact Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for help but MbS refused to communicate with Imran.
Diplomatic sources believe that Imran Khan was happy to destroy Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia just so him and his wife could pocket the proceeds of the Graff set.
It is believed that the State of Pakistan has made numerous efforts to improve the Saudi-Pakistan dynamic which suffered a huge loss due to the alleged greed of Imran Khan and his family.
