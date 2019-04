Tania & Sayan Banerjee

Tania Banerjee

Strewn all along the Indus are boulders etched deep with prehistoric carvings. And one man has been protecting them

Dry fruits served in an ornate bowl in Thangjuk’s home. | Photo Credit: Tania & Sayan Banerjee

Rocks with prehistoric carvings | Photo Credit: Tania & Sayan Banerjee

Ladakh,