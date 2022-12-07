What's new

How 20 million Pakistanis defeated 500 million indians in 2 wars (1948, 1965) captured from them a territory larger then Austria or Czech Republic

Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,506
-3
2,125
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
For some this may feel like a david vs goliath win but it is not really that if you look little bit deeper. Pakistan has always been superior to India and this is not only about modern era but going back 3000 years..

their defeats were in 1948 and 1965 conventionally in 1948 they lost a territory larger then Austria and Czech Republic to Pakistan which is called today Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir held by Pakistan to this day. In to 1965 Pakistan beat back their offensive to retake these territories but advanced into mainland India in counter-attack..

Iron Age vedic era Pakistanis had nothing to do with India. Modern day Pakistanis are simply superior to their indian counter-parts and ruling elite of the subcontinent.

There is alot of talk about Aryan expansion in Indian history and that expansion was by today's so-called aryans who were the current day Pakistan..

1670450074026.png



The Proto-Aryans are often mistakenly confused with Indics but the only thing they did is some of them expanded southwards towards Indian subcontinent and the journey down south was due to economical reasons. They have done close to 10-15 incursions into the Indian main land in the last 3000 years including the Islamic expansions as majority of the Punjabis and current day Pakistan were muslims for atleast 1100+ years they tagged along. but as for their previous expansions pre-Islam it is known as the Aryan expansions today.

[
1670450099324.png

1670450115977.png

1670450131573.png
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,956
-9
5,796
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
This is what I wanted to explain to some other members but it came across as being arrogant or what not which was not my initial intention.

With Pakistan being 300m+ India is not our prime rival anymore as I do geninuely believe we should be able to overcome them with little effort just out-manvouring them but once we look towards the west that is where we will find worthy foes.

If Pakistan and India were to ever collide I have no doubt in my mind that it would be an easier conflict then anticipated for Pakistan to come out victorious
 
ThunderCat

ThunderCat

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2009
792
-1
431
There were far more than 20 million Pakistanis at the time. The other thing is many non-military Pakistani civilians partook in the war.

It was 'victory' in the sense, Pakistan prevented an Indian invasion but not victory as in we managed to topple their military.

They still have certain military advantages.
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,956
-9
5,796
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
ThunderCat said:
There were fat more than 20 million Pakistanis at the time. The other thing is many non-military Pakistani civilians partook in the war.

It was 'victory' in the sense, Pakistan prevented an Indian invasion but not victory as in we managed to topple their military.

They still have certain military advantages.
Click to expand...

The population was actully 20million around creation 1948... Territories was seized which is military victory
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,506
-3
2,125
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
In 1965 the official claim is stalemate but in reality they lost as we were inside their country upon ceasefire declaration we were winning..

en.wikipedia.org

Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

while in 1948 they lost Gilgit B and Azad Kashmir but in the official neural standby it puts it nicely without enraging the indians but the fact is that they lost the territories coventionally but on the other hand indians successfully managed to defend Jammu and Kashmir? What does this tell you? that they lost a sizeable land larger then Austria to a newly formed country with only 20m population in 1948.. The official neutral standpoint is stalemate but it never was a stalemate..

en.wikipedia.org

Indo-Pakistani War of 1947–1948 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,956
-9
5,796
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Battlion25 said:
In 1965 the official claim is stalemate but in reality they lost as we were inside their country upon ceasefire declaration we were winning..

en.wikipedia.org

Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

while in 1948 they lost Gilgit B and Azad Kashmir but in the official neural standby it puts it nicely without enraging the indians but the fact is that they lost the territories coventionally but on the other hand indians successfully managed to defend Jammu and Kashmir? What does this tell you? that they lost a sizeable land larger then Austria to a newly formed country with only 20m population in 1948.. The official neutral standpoint is stalemate but it never was a stalemate..

en.wikipedia.org

Indo-Pakistani War of 1947–1948 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...

If Pakistan was to go for it they will bottle it completely this I have no doubt about ANA style.. The truth that lays within will always surface and you can't mean mug your way to grit
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
How a kind Indian doctor saved a Pakistani teen's life
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
IceCold
IceCold
Wolfhunter
India Is Ranked as the Most Racist Nation in the World
Replies
0
Views
483
Wolfhunter
Wolfhunter
Faqirze
An Indian Student In Pakistan
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Signalian
Pakistani Guides Cavalry Vs Indian Armor Regiments in 65 War
Replies
0
Views
666
Signalian
Signalian
Dalit
US in talks with India about rethinking reliance on Russian arms and energy
Replies
4
Views
314
newb3e
newb3e

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom