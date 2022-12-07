How 20 million Pakistanis defeated 500 million indians in 2 wars (1948, 1965) captured from them a territory larger then Austria or Czech Republic

For some this may feel like a david vs goliath win but it is not really that if you look little bit deeper. Pakistan has always been superior to India and this is not only about modern era but going back 3000 years..their defeats were in 1948 and 1965 conventionally in 1948 they lost a territory larger then Austria and Czech Republic to Pakistan which is called today Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir held by Pakistan to this day. In to 1965 Pakistan beat back their offensive to retake these territories but advanced into mainland India in counter-attack..Iron Age vedic era Pakistanis had nothing to do with India. Modern day Pakistanis are simply superior to their indian counter-parts and ruling elite of the subcontinent.There is alot of talk about Aryan expansion in Indian history and that expansion was by today's so-called aryans who were the current day Pakistan..The Proto-Aryans are often mistakenly confused with Indics but the only thing they did is some of them expanded southwards towards Indian subcontinent and the journey down south was due to economical reasons. They have done close to 10-15 incursions into the Indian main land in the last 3000 years including the Islamic expansions as majority of the Punjabis and current day Pakistan were muslims for atleast 1100+ years they tagged along. but as for their previous expansions pre-Islam it is known as the Aryan expansions today.