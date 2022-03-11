How 1 crore families will be given low cost products

Md. Al Amin

Exclusive 12 March 2022, SaturdayTrading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government marketing company, is offering low-cost products to 10 million families on the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan. This activity has started in Dhaka. It will start outside Dhaka from March 15. Which will continue till 25th April. Through TCB, each family will be given the opportunity to buy two liters of soybean oil, two kg of sugar and lentils and two kg of gram twice.TCB Chairman Brigadier General Md. Ariful Hasan told Manbajmin that TCB products are being distributed among 10 million extremely poor people under the direction of the Prime Minister. This activity has started in Dhaka from 7th March. It will start outside Dhaka from March 15.These products will be given twice through Family Card outside Dhaka. The district administration office will determine the manpower of the family card through each ward councilor and representative. The listing is already nearing completion. Products will be distributed among designated people. This activity has already been started in order to control the prices of daily necessities during Ramadan.Asked about the non-issuance of cards in Dhaka, he said, "There are many floating people in Dhaka." So the card is not going to be given. So it is being sold by truck as before. Products are being sold in a total of 150 trucks in Dhaka city. But low-income families, including those who received Rs 2,500 as PM's incentives while traveling outside Dhaka, are getting cards.On the other hand, gram and dates will be given in Dhaka before and in the middle of Ramadan but only gram will be given at district and upazila level. He said it is not possible to give dates to 10 million people. That is why we can only give dates for 10 days of Ramadan in Dhaka.The chairman of TCB said that this product of TCB's fair price is only for the lower class people. But the lower middle class is also standing in line because the quality is good. We all want to buy products when prices are low. It is our habit. Many rich families also stand in long lines when they get a discount on a product.Asked if there were any other products that could be offered through TCB besides the four products, he said, "We are providing the most essential products." In addition, we occasionally offer our listed products. After a while, when the onion is gone, we will not give onion anymore.Asked how many tonnes of products would be provided, TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir said 40,000 tonnes of sugar, 40,000 tonnes of pulses, 40 million liters of oil and 20,000 tonnes of gram would be provided.Jivannagar Upazila Executive Officer Selim. Ahsanur Rahman said, we have sent the list to the DC office. We will work according to the instructions of the DC office.Asked about this to the Jhenaidah, Chuadanga and Kushtia deputy commissioners, they said, "We have prepared the list with the cooperation of the people's representatives and everyone." We will deliver the card to the enlisted persons before the 15th. Card writing is in progress. We will be able to deliver the product to everyone within the specified time. Some products have already arrived.TCB dealer of Maheshpur Upazila Abu Saeed said that a meeting was held with the Upazila Nirbahi Officer last Thursday. They will visit our warehouse. The list will be given on March 13. According to the list we will deliver the product from 15th March. Those who do not have the card will not receive the product. We will deliver TCB products in two wards every day.However, in the meantime, allegations of irregularities are being received from different parts of the country due to the issuance of this card. Many have said that the cards are being given in exchange for kinship and money.One teacher, who did not want to be named, said that the card that is being given will not cover all low-income people. It is seen that those who are not supposed to get it are also getting the card.Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, general secretary of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told Manabzamin that the program is right for now. There is no alternative.Because the government will not be able to give products through rations now. There is no such product. Due to the market situation, lower and lower middle class are now standing in line with TCB to buy products. People were seen running behind the truck. People were seen standing in line for several hours and returning empty handed without getting any product. Can't give even half the people the right product.That's why we say give one kg of product instead of two kg for marginal people. Then more people can be brought under it. He said that its scope needs to be further expanded. If the country does not have adequate stocks of goods, then it is also a matter of whether it will be able to supply goods to 1 crore families in such a short period of time.