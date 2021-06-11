How 1-800-Got-Junk Became A $500 Million Empire

When Brian Scudamore told his parents he was dropping out of college to become a full time junk collector, they told him he was throwing away his future. At just 19, he set out to build his own business. The idea for a junk removal service came to Scudamore while staring at a pile of garbage in a McDonald’s parking lot. Today he’s created a multi-million brand and through his unconventional success, he’s become the poster child of encouraging anyone thinking about starting a business to “just get out there and start one.”
@KAL-EL @F-22Raptor @VCheng @That Guy @Goenitz @TruthSeeker @vi-va
@KAL-EL @F-22Raptor @VCheng @That Guy @Goenitz @TruthSeeker @vi-va