Houthis Condemned for Targeting Saudi Civilians after Foiled Attacks

Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 - 05:15Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport. (Asharq Al-Awsat)Riyadh - Saleh al-ZeidArab countries and Islamic organizations have denounced the Iran-backed Houthi militias’ recent targeting of civilians in Saudi Arabia.The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport and a remotely controlled boat loaded with explosives in the south of the Red Sea both launched by Houthi militias in Yemen.Egypt has condemned the attempted attack aimed at Abha airport.In a statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its support for the Saudi measures to protect its national security.The UAE also condemned the Houthi terrorist militia's attempt to target the Saudi airport.In a statement released by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, it reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against all threats to civilians, affirming its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to preserve the safety and security of its citizens and residents.The ministry underlined that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE."The continuation of such attacks demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further illustrates this militias’ aim to undermine regional security and stability," it added.Bahrain and Afghanistan also condemned the attack.Muslim World League (MWL) chief, Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said that the terrorist acts are revealing further the militias’ terrorist identity from which the Yemeni people have suffered and continue to suffer in terms of their security, freedom and stability.The Arab Parliament also denounced the attack.In a statement, Mishaal bin Fahm al-Salmi, Speaker of the Cairo-based group, said that attacking the international airport, that is used by thousands of people of different nationalities every day, requires urgent international intervention to sue the Houthi group for its "terrorist acts."