Houthi leader warns ‘major battle’ is coming inside Saudi Arabia



By News Desk



2019-06-16



BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – A senior official from the Houthi Movement (var. Ansarallah Movement) warned on Sunday that a “major battle” is looming inside of Saudi Arabia.



The senior Houthi official, Mohammad Nasser Al-Bakhiti, tweeted on Sunday that it is time for his organization to expand its military operations inside of Saudi Arabia.



“It is the right of the Yemeni people to attack the enemy on its land and reciprocate the financial damage inflicted by the Saudi Coalition,” Al-Bahkiti tweeted.



Al-Bakhiti called on the Yemeni tribes to differentiate between state and private-owned assets and properties if the attacks start, noting that the tribal forces will surely coordinate their moves with freedom-seekers in Saudi Arabia.



“We are liberation forces and not occupiers,” he said.



In relevant remarks on Saturday Yemeni Air Force Spokesman Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Jefri pointed out that the arithmetic of war had changed as a result of his country’s missiles and drones, adding that the Saudi-UAE coalition would be forced to stop the war soon.



General Al–Jefri told the Arabic-language Mer’at al-Jazeera news website that after the recent attacks on Najran, Jizan, and Abha, Yemen will launch offensives against the airbases, in particular, the Khamis Mashit region in Asir.



“The Yemeni missiles and planes will reach Riyadh and regions farther than Riyadh as long as the coalition countries continue siege and aggression against Yemen,” he added.



General Al-Jefri said that Yemen is also in possession of newly-produced advanced missiles and drones which can reach Bab al-Mandab and the Suez Canal. BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – A senior official from the Houthi Movement (var. Ansarallah Movement) warned on Sunday that a “major battle” is looming inside of Saudi Arabia.The senior Houthi official, Mohammad Nasser Al-Bakhiti, tweeted on Sunday that it is time for his organization to expand its military operations inside of Saudi Arabia.“It is the right of the Yemeni people to attack the enemy on its land and reciprocate the financial damage inflicted by the Saudi Coalition,” Al-Bahkiti tweeted.Al-Bakhiti called on the Yemeni tribes to differentiate between state and private-owned assets and properties if the attacks start, noting that the tribal forces will surely coordinate their moves with freedom-seekers in Saudi Arabia.“We are liberation forces and not occupiers,” he said.In relevant remarks on Saturday Yemeni Air Force Spokesman Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Jefri pointed out that the arithmetic of war had changed as a result of his country’s missiles and drones, adding that the Saudi-UAE coalition would be forced to stop the war soon.General Al–Jefri told the Arabic-language Mer’at al-Jazeera news website that after the recent attacks on Najran, Jizan, and Abha, Yemen will launch offensives against the airbases, in particular, the Khamis Mashit region in Asir.“The Yemeni missiles and planes will reach Riyadh and regions farther than Riyadh as long as the coalition countries continue siege and aggression against Yemen,” he added. Click to expand...

If these new claims from Houthis are true, there are at least 4 takeaways that we can observe in their claims:1. They're being emboldened to take the battle into Saudi Arabia;2. In judging the below statement, it looks like Houthis are coordinating with other tribes in Yemen and perhaps "opposition" forces in Saudi Arabian for their "upcoming" offensive."Al-Bakhiti called on the Yemeni tribes to differentiate between state and private-owned assets and properties if the attacks start,";3. They'll target Riyadh and other towns in Saudi Arabia, which they didn't target before.4. They have drone and missile capability that can reach Bad Al-Mandab and Suez Canal. If this capability is true, it is a very serious capability that can target the shipping lanes on the Red Sea. They didn't claim it; however, emphasizing this capability - if it is true - it seems they'll do it unless they obtain considerable concessions from the coalition.We'll wait to see if this is a bluff or if it turns out to be a real offensive from Houthis and their allies.