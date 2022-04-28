What's new

Houthi's and Hezbollah to intervene if AlQuds gets nuked

Look at this scumbag so called 'resistance of axis', so called 'champions of Palestine'. They are such Muslim hating cowardly scumbags, they rather persecute Sunni Muslims in the Muslim world than to fire one missile at Israel. Hamas went to war in May 2021 over Israeli incursion of Al-Aqsa mosque, firing thousands of rockets at Israel. Hezbollah, which did and does nothing against Israel, said it introduced an equation to where an assault on Jerusalem means a regional war with Israel, led by the so called 'resistance'. Of course their definition of assault on Jerusalem is so broad, by intent, that they will never have to activate this equation. And that is confirmed by recent Houthi leader statement, saying they are part of the equation by Hezbollah for a regional war if Jerusalem faces an exisistential threat. And as we know how wide the imagination of these 'resisitance' clowns can go when it comes to confronting Israel, it would mean that Jerusalem would need to be nuked for them to fire a single bullet at Israel. Even then, they'd find some excuse to not fight Israel. But they would rush to persecute Sunni Muslims in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Lebanon, etc.....

Here is Houthi statement for proof:

وأكّد الحوثي، "تبنّي المعادلة التي أعلنها أمين عام حزب الله السيد حسن نصر الله، بأن أي تهديد وجودي للقدس يعني حرباً إقليمية".

Al-Houthi affirmed, "adopting the equation announced by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, that any existential threat to Jerusalem means a regional war."

www.elnashra.com

الحوثي: نتبنّى المعادلة التي أعلنها السيد نصر الله بأن أي تهديد وجودي للقدس يعني حرباً إقليمية

شدد قائد حركة أنصار الله في اليمن، عبد الملك الحوثي، على أنّ يوم القدس العالمي هو مناسبة لتذكير الأمة بم
www.elnashra.com www.elnashra.com

...
...

Iran-Al-Dajjal and Israel are different sides of the same coin. All relying on Russian/NATO protection. Russian/NATO withdrawal from region means end of Iranian and Israeli regimes.
 

