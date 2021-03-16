Houthis alleged to have killed 450 African migrants

mike2000 is back said: Lol You really believe Houthis forces will punish their own for some poor desperate paperless African migrants? Lol let's be realistic guys. Nobody in a developing country like yemen will be willing to even bother punishing themselves for some poor illegal immigrants from Africa. The sad truth of life is that if you are poor and destitute then nobody cares much about you and your life automatically means almost nothing.



Poverty in Africa lead them to become mercenaries ... Hope the sanity prevail both side and Yemeni people live in peace.Recently 144 died in mistaken air raid on wedding ceremony.At least 60 migrants, most of them Ethiopian, died in the March 7 incident at a holding facility in Sanaa.The Houthis said the deadly incident 'should not be politicised or exploited' [File: Hani Mohammed/AP]16 Mar 2021“Unidentified projectiles” launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels caused a March 7 blaze that killed dozens at a migrant holding facility in the capital Sanaa, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).“Scores of migrants burned to death in Yemen on March 7, 2021, after Houthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention centre in Sanaa, causing a fire,” HRW said in a statement on Tuesday.Keep readingIt said inmates – most of them Ethiopian migrants and refugees – had been protesting against overcrowding when camp guards rounded up hundreds of them into a hangar and fired two projectiles into the building.“The migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants called a ‘bomb’, exploded loudly and started a fire,” HRW said.It added that hundreds of injured inmates were being treated in hospitals in Sanaa where a “heavy security presence” had posed problems for humanitarian agencies.The Houthi rebels, who control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been battling a Saudi-led military offensive since March 2015.The Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognised government, which was overthrown by the Iran-linked group. The six-year war has ravaged the impoverished nation of 29 million, with 80 percent of the population now dependent on foreign aid.Last week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged the rebels to provide unimpeded access to the injured.It said more than 170 people had been hurt, over half of them seriously, and as many as 60 killed.In correspondence with HRW, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said the incident “should not be politicised or exploited”.“The incident that took place was a normal result that occurs in similar incidents all over the world,” he said, according to the statement.He called for the lifting of a longstanding Saudi-led blockade on Sanaa’s rebel-controlled airport, so migrants “can return home”.Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced due to the conflict in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.Despite more than six years of conflict, the impoverished country is still a magnet for migrants from the nearby Horn of Africa seeking a better life in the wealthy Gulf Arab states.Source : AFP