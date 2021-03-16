What's new

Houthis alleged to have killed 450 African migrants

500

500

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 18, 2010
16,523
39
17,784
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,193
74
31,781
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
500 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371074324598247430

www.arabnews.com

When black lives don’t matter: World silent on Houthi ‘Holocaust’ of African migrants

RIYADH: To all intents and purposes, Yemen’s Houthi militia just burnt alive possibly up to 500 African migrants. But where is the outrage among the heavy hitters of human-rights advocacy or the liberal commentariat? This is no rhetorical question but rather one asked in earnest. To be sure...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
Click to expand...
Is there a neutral source confirming this?

Any Houthi response yet on this allegation?

A more neutral account from Al Jazeera, quoting an Ethiopian community leader, has blamed the fire on negligence by both the Houthis and United Nations (presumably the parties responsible for the conditions at the refugee center), not a deliberate attempt by the Houthi's to massacre innocent refugees.

A leader of the Ethiopian community in Yemen’s capital has called for an international investigation into a fire that killed at least 44 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants, as it tore through a detention centre last week.

In a news conference in Sanaa, Othman Gilto on Saturday blamed “negligence” by the Houthi rebels who control the capital, as well as the United Nations, which has aid agencies present in Yemen. The fire also injured more than 200 people, he said.
www.aljazeera.com

Calls for international probe into fire at Sanaa detention centre

A blaze that tore through a migrant detention centre in Yemen’s capital killed dozens of people, mostly Ethiopians.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
500

500

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 18, 2010
16,523
39
17,784
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
Is there a neutral source confirming this?

Any Houthi response yet on this allegation?

A more neutral account from Al Jazeera, quoting an Ethiopian community leader, has blamed the fire on negligence, not a deliberate attempt by the Houthi's to massacre innocent refugees.

A leader of the Ethiopian community in Yemen’s capital has called for an international investigation into a fire that killed at least 44 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants, as it tore through a detention centre last week.

In a news conference in Sanaa, Othman Gilto on Saturday blamed “negligence” by the Houthi rebels who control the capital, as well as the United Nations, which has aid agencies present in Yemen. The fire also injured more than 200 people, he said.
www.aljazeera.com

Calls for international probe into fire at Sanaa detention centre

A blaze that tore through a migrant detention centre in Yemen’s capital killed dozens of people, mostly Ethiopians.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
Click to expand...
(Beirut) – Scores of migrants burned to death in Yemen on March 7, 2021, after Houthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention center in Sanaa, causing a fire, Human Rights Watch said today.

www.hrw.org

Yemen: Scores Die in Migrant Detention Center Fire

Scores of migrants burned to death in Yemen on March 7, 2021, after Houthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention center in Sanaa, causing a fire, Human Rights Watch said today.
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,193
74
31,781
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
500 said:
(Beirut) – Scores of migrants burned to death in Yemen on March 7, 2021, after Houthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention center in Sanaa, causing a fire, Human Rights Watch said today.

www.hrw.org

Yemen: Scores Die in Migrant Detention Center Fire

Scores of migrants burned to death in Yemen on March 7, 2021, after Houthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention center in Sanaa, causing a fire, Human Rights Watch said today.
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org
Click to expand...
Based on the description of the events narrated by HRW, supposedly corroborated by eye-witness accounts and video footage (I cannot confirm either since I have not seen it), it does appear that some of the Houthi security forces carried out acts (lobbying tear gas and flashbang shells into an enclosed area where refugees were herded in) that directly caused the fire and deaths.

Whether the intent was to scare the refugees or not, the actions by Houthi security forces in this case cannot be condoned and at the very least the Houthis should use the information provided by HRW to carry out their own investigation and strongly punish the perpetrators and prevent such incidents from occurring again.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,411
-4
9,528
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
Based on the description of the events narrated by HRW, supposedly corroborated by eye-witness accounts and video footage (I cannot confirm either since I have not seen it), it does appear that some of the Houthi security forces carried out acts (lobbying tear gas and flashbang shells into an enclosed area where refugees were herded in) that directly caused the fire and deaths.

Whether the intent was to scare the refugees or not, the actions by Houthi security forces in this case cannot be condoned and at the very least the Houthis should use the information provided by HRW to carry out their own investigation and strongly punish the perpetrators and prevent such incidents from occurring again.
Click to expand...
The whole thing is fishy. What does war torn Yemen have to attract attention of migrants to begin with? Yemen must have the safety of switzerland that the so called migrants are choosing to seek asylum in the country.

These so called migrants end up in warzones while being armed by the Sauds. Most of them are being recruitted to fight American led war in Yemen. This is the First time that i hear Houthis have targeted them, surely if they were purchased by Sauds then its what they deserved.
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
14,932
-6
16,029
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
500 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371074324598247430

www.arabnews.com

When black lives don’t matter: World silent on Houthi ‘Holocaust’ of African migrants

RIYADH: To all intents and purposes, Yemen’s Houthi militia just burnt alive possibly up to 500 African migrants. But where is the outrage among the heavy hitters of human-rights advocacy or the liberal commentariat? This is no rhetorical question but rather one asked in earnest. To be sure...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
Click to expand...
Oh come on.

This is similar story to Indian claim the killed 300 at balakot and Iraqi soldiers bayoneted babies in incubators
 
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2020
459
0
473
Country
United Arab Emirates
Location
United Arab Emirates
Muhammed45 said:
The whole thing is fishy. What does war torn Yemen have to attract attention of migrants to begin with? Yemen must have the safety of switzerland that the so called migrants are choosing to seek asylum in the country.

These so called migrants end up in warzones while being armed by the Sauds. Most of them are being recruitted to fight American led war in Yemen. This is the First time that i hear Houthis have targeted them, surely if they were purchased by Sauds then its what they deserved.
Click to expand...
African migrants have been living and going to Yemen for over a thousand years
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
7,284
16
8,075
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
Based on the description of the events narrated by HRW, supposedly corroborated by eye-witness accounts and video footage (I cannot confirm either since I have not seen it), it does appear that some of the Houthi security forces carried out acts (lobbying tear gas and flashbang shells into an enclosed area where refugees were herded in) that directly caused the fire and deaths.

Whether the intent was to scare the refugees or not, the actions by Houthi security forces in this case cannot be condoned and at the very least the Houthis should use the information provided by HRW to carry out their own investigation and strongly punish the perpetrators and prevent such incidents from occurring again.
Click to expand...
Lol You really believe Houthis forces will punish their own for some poor desperate paperless African migrants? Lol let's be realistic guys. Nobody in a developing country like yemen will be willing to even bother punishing themselves for some poor illegal immigrants from Africa. The sad truth of life is that if you are poor and destitute then nobody cares much about you and your life automatically means almost nothing.

The surprising thing is that i don't see any blacks in the west or around the world of black lives matters even speaking out about this, much less protesting this inhumane treatment, like they do when there is even a minor issue against them here in the west. Their silence on this says alot. I guess they know there is nothing they can do and they have no influence/impact over countries in the middle east and they don't give a damn about them there anyway. Lol
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,141
13
23,968
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
mike2000 is back said:
Lol You really believe Houthis forces will punish their own for some poor desperate paperless African migrants? Lol let's be realistic guys. Nobody in a developing country like yemen will be willing to even bother punishing themselves for some poor illegal immigrants from Africa. The sad truth of life is that if you are poor and destitute then nobody cares much about you and your life automatically means almost nothing.

The surprising thing is that i don't see any blacks in the west or around the world of black lives matters even speaking out about this, much less protesting this inhumane treatment, like they do when there is even a minor issue against them here in the west. Their silence on this says alot. I guess they know there is nothing they can do and they have no influence/impact over countries in the middle east and they don't give a damn about them there anyway. Lol
Click to expand...
Poverty in Africa lead them to become mercenaries ... Hope the sanity prevail both side and Yemeni people live in peace.Recently 144 died in mistaken air raid on wedding ceremony.

Houthi fire caused Yemen blaze that killed migrants in Sanaa: HRW
At least 60 migrants, most of them Ethiopian, died in the March 7 incident at a holding facility in Sanaa.

The Houthis said the deadly incident 'should not be politicised or exploited' [File: Hani Mohammed/AP]

The Houthis said the deadly incident 'should not be politicised or exploited' [File: Hani Mohammed/AP]
16 Mar 2021

“Unidentified projectiles” launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels caused a March 7 blaze that killed dozens at a migrant holding facility in the capital Sanaa, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).
“Scores of migrants burned to death in Yemen on March 7, 2021, after Houthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention centre in Sanaa, causing a fire,” HRW said in a statement on Tuesday.
Keep reading
Deadly fire rips through migrant facility in Yemen: UNHow to stop pending famine in Yemen?Blinken to UN’s Yemen envoy: No military solution to the conflict
It said inmates – most of them Ethiopian migrants and refugees – had been protesting against overcrowding when camp guards rounded up hundreds of them into a hangar and fired two projectiles into the building.
“The migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants called a ‘bomb’, exploded loudly and started a fire,” HRW said.
It added that hundreds of injured inmates were being treated in hospitals in Sanaa where a “heavy security presence” had posed problems for humanitarian agencies.
The Houthi rebels, who control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have been battling a Saudi-led military offensive since March 2015.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognised government, which was overthrown by the Iran-linked group. The six-year war has ravaged the impoverished nation of 29 million, with 80 percent of the population now dependent on foreign aid.
Last week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged the rebels to provide unimpeded access to the injured.
It said more than 170 people had been hurt, over half of them seriously, and as many as 60 killed.
In correspondence with HRW, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said the incident “should not be politicised or exploited”.
“The incident that took place was a normal result that occurs in similar incidents all over the world,” he said, according to the statement.

He called for the lifting of a longstanding Saudi-led blockade on Sanaa’s rebel-controlled airport, so migrants “can return home”.
Tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced due to the conflict in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Despite more than six years of conflict, the impoverished country is still a magnet for migrants from the nearby Horn of Africa seeking a better life in the wealthy Gulf Arab states.
Source : AFP
www.aljazeera.com

Houthi projectiles caused Yemen fire that killed migrants: HRW

At least 60 migrants, most of them Ethiopian, died in the March 7 incident at a holding facility in Sanaa.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
7,284
16
8,075
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Muhammed45 said:
The whole thing is fishy. What does war torn Yemen have to attract attention of migrants to begin with? Yemen must have the safety of switzerland that the so called migrants are choosing to seek asylum in the country.

These so called migrants end up in warzones while being armed by the Sauds. Most of them are being recruitted to fight American led war in Yemen. This is the First time that i hear Houthis have targeted them, surely if they were purchased by Sauds then its what they deserved.
Click to expand...
Lol I know Iran is Houthis biggest backer, but you don't have to be that biased. Lol. African migrants from ethiopia/Somalia/Eritrea have been emigrating to yemen for decades wayyyyy before the yemen war started. They mainly go through yemen as a transit zone since their destination is mainly wealthy gulf arabs states like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE etc.
HAIDER said:
the sanity prevail both side and Yemeni people live in peace.
Click to expand...
As I said before, people from East Africa have been migrating to Yemen for decades before this crisis/war started. So it's not about mercenaries or whatever. Migrants are already desperate enough, so conflicts or war doesn't put them off, since they have nothing much to lose in life anyway, they are adventurers and risk takers reason they are ready to indulge in such dangerous journeys in the first place.
Same with lybia today. African Migrants are still migrating there as a transit point to Europe despite all the attrocities and slavery being carried out by Arabs there against them.
Porverty is really a curse as they say. 🤦🏾‍♂️
 
Last edited:
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,193
74
31,781
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Muhammed45 said:
This is the First time that i hear Houthis have targeted them, surely if they were purchased by Sauds then its what they deserved.
Click to expand...
I don't (currently) see this as a case of the Houthis as an organization targeting Ethiopian refugees on purpose. I see this is a failure in discipline and control by the people deployed to staff and control the refugee center in a war ravaged and famine and poverty stricken country.

That's not an excuse though - while such incidents can occur anywhere given the dire situation in Yemen, only a proper investigation and strong punishment handed out to the perpetrators will minimize the chances of such incidents occurring going forward
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom