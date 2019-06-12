What's new

Houthi leader calls on Iran not to stop uranium enrichment

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

A leader of the Yemeni Houthi rebels, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, has called on Iran not to stop uranium enrichment before the parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement return to the deal.

"If Iran accepts to stop [uranium] enrichment before [other parties] implement the agreement, it will repeat the mistake of the previous agreement, which was not implemented despite the guarantees, and the negotiation will be linked to the [Iran] missile program later," Al-Houthi wrote on Twitter.

"The basis of any agreement is practical implementation, not dialogue and signature only, like the United States and its allies do with their agreements including the Stockholm Agreement, which they refused to implement," he added.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Dear Dariush, can you change the tile from "warns Iran" to "cautions Iran" or even better "Calls on Iran". Only enemies "warn" others so it just does not come across very friendly.. The publication is using that because it is Zionist pub to make it sound unfriendly.

PS: I am not an "English language" teacher but once some one who was told me how the Zionist use English language to their benefit I give you some examples:

"Occupied areas".....zionist call them...."Settlements" to take the position of of the word

" Israel occupation soldiers"..... zionist call them.."Israel security forces"...occupation changed to security to give the reader comfort feeling!

"Terrorists" they change it to "insurgents" when it is in their side...etc

They use these English language features to make what they do to sound either good and positive or bad and ugly...to direct the mind of the reader.
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Done. Hope the traitorous monkeys do not succeed in selling our rights tomorrow.
 
