Houthi explosive-laden “Shahed-136” UAV intercepted over the Omani airspace.

Jan 29, 2022

#Breaking : A short while ago, an explosive-laden “Shahed-136” UAV, which was launched by the Houthis and was on its way to hit a target in the UAE, was intercepted over the Omani airspace.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487457867779162113


The Shahed-136 drone is of Iranian manufacture and has a range of up to 2000 km, according to the Iranians.

Shahid is a class of mobile air munitions, and is said to have a range of 2,000 km with a heavy 50 kg warhead.

The launch pad holds 4-5 drones, depending on the model shown on a civilian truck.

This drone is being developed to destroy air defense systems, military vehicles, tanks and other targets of the enemy. Each truck can carry 5 drones ready to be launched at the same time.

This drone at its best cost no more than 50 thousand dollars, and the most expensive thing in it is the Chinese MDR-208 engine, which costs 30 thousand dollars. The rest of the components such as the hull, control systems, GNSS antenna, INS inertial navigation system, warhead and charge-activated fuse will not exceed 20 thousand dollars.

Shahed-136-drone-EN-copy.jpg
 
