Houthi attacked Jeddah: Fire breaks out at Aramco plant

RIYADH: A fire broke out at an Aramco distribution center in Jeddah after it was targeted by a Houthi attack, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday.The small fire, which was brought under control, after one of the tanks at the distribution station was hit - no casualties were reported, the coalition said.The ongoing Houthi attacks confirm the militia's rejection of efforts to achieve peace and end the suffering of the Yemeni people, the coalition said.The attack in Jeddah comes hours after a barrage of missile and drone attacks on various targets in the Kingdom on Saturday and Sunday that were all thwarted.A water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a facility run by oil company Aramco in Jazan, a power station in Dhahran Al-Janub, a gas station in the city of Khamis Mushayt, and a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility at an Aramco station in Yanbu were all targeted by the Houthi militia.A ballistic missile targeting Jazan, four drones targeting the southern region, a drone targeting Khamis Mushayt, three drones targeting civilian facilities, and an aeriel target aimed at Jeddah have also been intercepted since Saturday evening.The Houthi attacks come ahead of GCC sponsored peace talks between Yemeni factions that the militia said they would not attend. The talks are due to take place from March 29 in Riyadh.The UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jordan and Pakistan condemned the latest Houthi attacks on the Kingdom.Egypt also condemned the attacks and expressed support for steps taken by the Kingdom to protect its safety.