Gwadar will require some 15,800 new homes by 2025, 47,600 by 2030 and 254,500 by 2050 according to the new Gwadar Smart City Master Plan.



The elaborate master plan which has been prepared by Chinese government-owned company China Communications Construction Company in collaboration with Pakistan's Minister of Planning and GDA details 1.2 Million high paid jobs coming available as the city becomes the regions trade and economic hub.

