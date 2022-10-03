What's new

House of Sharif - From Amritsar Heera Mandi to Pakistan's top political office

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,701
10
28,779
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,634
6
10,581
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
" Eventually they moved to Model Town. Nawaz was a pampered simpleton,a failed actor, cop & cricketer w/an avg college record, while Shahbaz handled major parts of the family business"

Nawaz was so dumb that his father didn't bother him with the family buisness instead handed it to Shehbaz

But he ended up becoming 3 times PM of Pakistan 🤯
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
The sun shines upon the House of Sharif
Replies
3
Views
128
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz’s Acquittal: Has The 2018 Political Engineering Project Run Its Course?
Replies
2
Views
70
Fasbre2
F
AsianLion
Opinion: Propaganda & Politics in Pakistan | All the time Politics has destroyed Pakistan Economy
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
2K
AsianLion
AsianLion
S
The Forgotten History of Hussaini Brahmins and Muharram in Amritsar
Replies
9
Views
679
Mentee
Mentee
HAIDER
Nawaz Sharif decided to disqualify Imran Khan in Toshakhana case
Replies
5
Views
222
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom