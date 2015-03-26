House Of Rothschild: No One Can Understand What Has Happened To The Planet Without Re

Barrett said: Truth is a little difficult to swallow specially when you are at the receiving end. Click to expand...

In the West rote learning has its place, but we are trained both in school and in our media from a very young age to critically evaluate the information presented to us.On the other hand, many Muslims have been trained by rote since pre-school, generally with the aim of memorizing the Koran. While this helps create kids with terrific memory skills (and thus makes it easier to learn languages like English) the teacher-is-always-right conditioning plagues the reasoning process, memory skills can be exploited by propagandists, and the mind's creative processes are subdued. Add a heavy dollopIn short, corrections are a lot easier for us Westerners to take.