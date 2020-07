India is singled out by Oxford Economics as following a particularly ruinous trajectory, with GDP falling 90 per cent by 2100 if countries don't improve current policies.The grim forecast relies on capturing the historical relationship between GDP and temperatureNixon produces estimates of "counterfactual" per-capita GDP-or what would have happened if the world hadn't warmed 1.1 degree Celsius above pre-industrial averages. In India, GDP might have been about 25 per cent higher without warming that's happened up to 2019; Nigeria's economy would have seen GDP boosted by 35 per cent without warming.Climate economists have an unenviable job: Nixon describes his work as "trying to put a number on things that haven't happened yet." That draws a lot of criticism, with the complexity and uncertainty leaving projections open to dispute. Or, as the new Oxford Economics paper dryly puts it, "putting a number on the economic impact of global warming is extremely difficult."Nixon wanted to put it differently in his new paper: "The first sentence I had, before my editor took it out, was something like, 'Putting a number on climate change is one of the most heroic things that economists can do.'"