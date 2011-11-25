Hotels & Resorts Updates

What's new

Hotels & Resorts In Pakistan

Proposed render of the hotel complex. It's on the site of Hotel Metropole, Abdullah Haroon Road. Karachi.







 
KFC Okara....










Cafe Sindh.... Karachi

Sindhi cuisine is here to tantalise Karachiites' taste buds




















KARACHI: If you are living in Karachi and craving a Sindhi delicacy, an eatery has recently opened that may assuage your hunger.

The eatery, named the Sindh Café, is inside the National Museum of Pakistan and one can listen to soft traditional music while enjoying their food in a serene setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Aneesa Ali, who visited the café with her family to eat Hala Naka karhai, which is a specialty of Hyderabad, said the food was very similar to the original dish.
 
Now that is what i call food; not the KFC banner showing which is not worthy of being called food.

What is the last pot having? Looks like kind of spinach in mustard oil? Yum, man love it. Reminds me, I need to plant mustard next week.
 
P.F Chang’s, one of the most popular Asian-Themed US casual dining restaurant chain is coming to Lahore this summer.















The restaurant is known around the world for producing every single dish from scratch on a day to day basis. The restaurant’s specialty is cooking food through an ancient cooking technique that involves cooking food at up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1093 Celsius).

According to the restaurant, the Northern style Chinese Wok technique allows the chefs to create a mix of caramelized and smokey flavors with a crispy texture which gives the food at Chang’s its unique taste.



In Pakistan, P.F Chang’s menu will consist of some of their best dishes from around the world including the original Chang’s Mongolian Beef, Chicken Wraps, The Original Dynamite Shrimp, Cheng-du Lamb, Chang’s Spicy Chicken, and more.


Moreover, P.F Chang’s will offer a variety of handmade dim sum items and sushi along with dessert options from the P.F Chang’s ‘The Pastry Lab’.

The restaurant is already quite popular amongst Pakistanis who have traveled to U.S, London, and Dubai where there are several branches already operating.

The restaurant chain is being brought to Pakistan with the help of Kingsforth (PVT) Ltd.

Location of P.F Chang’s Lahore....

The first location of P.F Chang’s Lahore will be located at 17 C-1, MM Alam Road.
 
Hashoo Group to open five-star hotels in Gilgit-Baltistan




Improved inter-city travel, especially in K-P, encouraged the group to expand at a much faster pace.


LAHORE: The Hashoo Group is all set to expand its business in Pakistan as it plans to open another three five-star hotels, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), said the group’s hospitality division chief operating officer.

The group has already announced that it will begin work on four new five-star hotels by next year in Mirpur, Multan, Hayatabad and Malam Jabba under its Pearl Continental (PC) brand.

A significantly improved security situation in the country has helped boost annual tourist arrivals in Pakistan by 300% with 1.75 million tourists in 2017.

There has been a significant increase in the annual tourism rate and business travel in Pakistan. Domestic travellers have increased 30%, according to the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

New hotels will be constructed in Skardu, Hunza and one other city of G-B. Currently, the Hashoo Group is operating seven five-star hotels under the PC brand and two under the Marriot brand.

“Improved security situation and better road connectivity in northern areas has given us an opportunity to expand,” Hashoo Group COO Hasseb A Gardezi told The Express Tribune.

Improved inter-city travel, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and people’s interest in exploring new tourist spots encouraged the group to expand at a much faster pace so that it could capitalise on the opportunity, Gardezi added.

Apart from adding new properties to its network, the group has also opened itself as managing partner for the investors who have finances to build five-star hotels but do not have expertise in hospitality business.

“We are willing to manage portfolios of such investors; we have successfully implemented this model at our Hotel-One brand,” the COO said. He said one of their upcoming five-star hotel projects – PC Malam Jabba – was based on that model. “The building of Malam Jabba hotel is being constructed by the Samsons Group and we will be managing partners of the property,” Gardezi said.

“We are also looking for new partnerships, no matter whether they are from the private or public sector.”

For Gardezi, these upcoming projects will not be the end of the group’s efforts to support Pakistan’s hospitality and tourism industry. The group will continue to expand to other areas where tourist activities are gaining momentum. However, it is looking for government’s support.

“There is ample land available with the government at different tourist spots, which it cannot develop itself. We are looking for public-private partnerships through open competition, so that we can bid and build a hotel there.”

“There are a lot of government guest houses and rest houses, which are not being run efficiently; we are ready to come forward with proposals to make such places profitable for the government. We are also willing to discuss with the government utilisation of historic buildings for commercial purposes.”

Gardezi urged the government to bring down the duty on pre-fabricated material to zero. “We want to build pre-fabricated hotels in future since they take much lesser time than the conventional process; if the government gives a relief on such structures, then it will be much easier for us to construct three to four-star hotels in one year.”

According to Gardezi, constructing a five-star hotel can cost between Rs3 billion and Rs4 billion excluding land. The group has already raised Rs7 billion through bond floats to meet expenses for ongoing projects. He said for upcoming projects the group would manage finances. “We have a revenue stream from every-day operations.”
 
Second PC hotel is near completion in Peshawar by the name of " Zaver Pearl Continental Hotel ".

Zaver PC Renders






 
Cinema chain ‘Cinepax’ has introduced Laser Projectors for the first time ever in Pakistan. Cinepax is renowned for its premium cinema offerings that make every visit a completely fascinating event for Pakistani families.

This is an era of innovation in cinema technology advancements and Cinepax has become the pioneer in bringing the latest Barco Laser Projectors to Pakistan that promises to be that most cinematic yet. The Barco Laser Projectors provide consistently brighter, sharper and more uniform images, delivering stunning and saturated colors for the most lifelike and immersive movie presentation available today.

Mariam El Bacha, CEO Cinepax states,

“Cinepax commitment to Pakistan is to ensure that we wow our guests by delivering a state of the art entertainment experience and service excellence together. And we couldn’t be prouder of our flagship location in Packages Mall, Lahore. Our 10 screen multiplex not only boast the biggest screen in Pakistan, but also the first kids hall in the country called Minipax. Bringing Barco laser projectors to Pakistan links our purpose of being Pakistan’s most favorite entertainment company as well as it enforces our commitment to the country and its families to deliver a world-class entertainment experience.”
 
One of the biggest eateries of United Arab Emirates is about to open in Karachi. Known as Maraheb, a Yemeni/Arabic cuisine restaurant, the restaurant is all set to bring new flavors with a touch of prehistoric cultural heritage.


Dubbed as the ‘King of Mandi’, Maraheb’s first outlet is located at Sharfabad next to Swensens. However, it has not officially been open to the public yet.






Maraheb’s Menu

Maraheb Karachi

As of now, we are looking forward to a delicious and vast menu from Maraheb. Asides its signature dish Mandi, the eatery will also serve liver, grilled fish, grilled Hamour, grilled King Fish, Saltah Fahsah, Kunafeh, and other various chicken and meat dishes.



Maraheb Opening Date

While speaking to one of the representatives, we have come to know that the tentative date will be sometime in December.

Over the past year, Karachi has seen an upsurge in Mandi eateries in various vicinities. The rising trend of Arabic Cuisine has increased the demand for Mandi restaurants to manifolds.

A wholesome platter of flavorful rice served with roasted chicken, lamb, mutton or even seafood at times, green chutney, and salad, this dish adds up to a plate of heavenly food! And citizens are surely loving the cuisine.

Dubai’s upscale restaurant Maraheb is yet another addition to the city’s emerging Mandi culture. The brand is considered to be one of the best eateries in the emirate. Let’s see how it fares in the hearts of Karachiites.
brandsynario
 
The luxury hotel, Royal Swiss Lahore is nearing its construction completion at and is scheduled to open its doors in March of 2019.



Swiss International and Unicorn Prestige are both proud to announce that they have signed a franchise agreement for the luxury hotel, Royal Swiss Lahore. The hotel is nearing its construction completion and is scheduled to open its doors in March of 2019.

Royal Swiss Lahore is strategically located at just 500 meters from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan. Along with its 350 rooms and suites, the hotel will be complemented with the Swiss International’s signature concepts; the Swiss Restaurant & Lounge, the Noodles & Rice, the TED & Co – Bar & Lounge, the Moods – Cigar Lounge, the Swiss Select Lounge, the Swiss Café Leafs & Beans, 7 Eventives Meeting venues, the Inspirations Pool & Gym and a World-Class Spa. As a Royal Swiss, the property will express a sophisticated luxury for travellers seeking state-of-the-art facilities and services in a refined and elegant environment.






.
 
Ultra Ugly design..
 
