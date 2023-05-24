Hot news in KPK: PTI party members getting pushed to move in ANP.

Same ANP which was banned twice and change its name to ANP.
NAP was banned twice by Yahya and Bhutto
LAHORE: Rare precedents do exist in Pakistan where the National Awami Party (NAP), a political party of its time, was barred twice from taking part in active politics after it was accused by the incumbent rulers of being involved in anti-state activities, annals of history show.Although first Chief Martial Law.
NAP was banned twice by Yahya and Bhutto
LAHORE: Rare precedents do exist in Pakistan where the National Awami Party , a political party of its time, was barred twice from taking part in active politics after it was accused by the...
www.thenews.com.pk