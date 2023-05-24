What's new

Hot news in KPK: PTI party members getting pushed to move in ANP.

Same ANP which was banned twice and change its name to ANP.

LAHORE: Rare precedents do exist in Pakistan where the National Awami Party (NAP), a political party of its time, was barred twice from taking part in active politics after it was accused by the incumbent rulers of being involved in anti-state activities, annals of history show.Although first Chief Martial Law.


1970s tactics in Balochistan being used in 2023 LOL
 
Maybe there next step is Pashtunistan?

ANP Is muhib e watan till further orders
ANP is muhib e Afghanistan
 

