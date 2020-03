Let me remind everyone of a certain very competent PM who locked all dollar currency accounts in the late 90s recovery of foreign investors trust which took Pakistan decades to come back from.



Thing is under the circumstances these are global trends and although things are not good luckily for Pakistan its doing better then alot of more well resourced countries.



Also must realize if we had Mr Nawaz or Mr Zardari in power right now things could have been worse. Everyone is criticizing but no one is suggesting how they could have done different. Constructive criticism is welcome, but criticism for the sake of point scoring is just being a jerk.

Click to expand...