Hostility to China preventing groundbreaking global cooperation on infrastructure building

With enough support, the China-led AIIB could expand to lead a joint effort to address infrastructure gaps that were already huge before Covid-19 struck, boosting economic recovery The other major Chinese-led project, the belt and road, is similarly shunned by the US and some major developed countries, to the detriment of the greater interest

A boat sails past the Shiji Bridge in Haikou, Hainan province, on May 3. Haikou is an important city in the Belt and Road Initiative. The belt and road might be called a visionary development, coming at a time when leading Western nations had all but forgotten the critical role infrastructure can play in economic and social development. Photo: Xinhua

A toxic mixture of resentment, envy and fear seems to characterise Western reactions to China’s economic initiatives.

Students wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus take online classes with computers loaned to them by the teachers of the Gualberto Villarroel school in La Paz, Bolivia, on May 12. The school’s teachers and some parents are providing the devices to students who do not have access to a computer or cellphone to attend classes online. The school itself provides the internet signal. Photo: AP