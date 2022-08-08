What's new

HOSTAGE SITUATION IN SWAT

There is a security situation under development in Matta area of #Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We are monitoring the situation.

The situation is being appropriately handled by police forces.

Police forces are involved in a hostage situation where multiple officers and men, mostly off-duty, have been taken hostage by armed militants. Negotiations are ongoing simultaneously with a large police operation. Military forces are on standby if required.

