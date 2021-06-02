What's new

Hospitals should be classified as protected zone: IMA chief after assault on doctor

lightoftruth

lightoftruth

BANNED
Mar 10, 2012
3,733
-19
3,988
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1399994114494525446


The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers.
Referring to an incident in Assam where a mob thrashed a doctor, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said: "The IMA and the whole fraternity of the country are saddened and anguished to see a brutal attack on the young and vibrant doctor."



The sentiment was echoed by IMA chief in Assam Dr Satyajit Borah, who said that people who attacked the doctor should be booked under Epidemic Act.

"All those people must be booked under stringent laws. They should be booked under Epidemic Act and also the Assam Medicare Service Act should be invoked. We demand a fast-track trial and a verdict should be delivered within three months," said Borah.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india...f-after-assault-on-doctor-11622624543806.html
 
EasyNow

EasyNow

FULL MEMBER
Oct 11, 2013
1,455
-2
2,053
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
lightoftruth said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1399994114494525446


The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers.
Referring to an incident in Assam where a mob thrashed a doctor, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said: "The IMA and the whole fraternity of the country are saddened and anguished to see a brutal attack on the young and vibrant doctor."



The sentiment was echoed by IMA chief in Assam Dr Satyajit Borah, who said that people who attacked the doctor should be booked under Epidemic Act.

"All those people must be booked under stringent laws. They should be booked under Epidemic Act and also the Assam Medicare Service Act should be invoked. We demand a fast-track trial and a verdict should be delivered within three months," said Borah.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india...f-after-assault-on-doctor-11622624543806.html
Click to expand...
Is this a special case because Muslims did the beating?

Doctors in India are beaten habitually:

Violence against healthcare professionals in India - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org


Indian Doctors are also Indians after all, their behaviour is often despicable. What can a poor person do in the face of apathy, prejudice and carelessness?



Ps. You have used the word 'lynch' wrong here. He is still alive - so it was a beating not a lynching.
 
lightoftruth

lightoftruth

BANNED
Mar 10, 2012
3,733
-19
3,988
Country
India
Location
India
EasyNow said:
Is this a special case because Muslims did the beating?

Doctors in India are beaten habitually:

Indian Doctors are also Indians after all, their behaviour is often despicable. What can a poor person do in the face of apathy, prejudice and carelessness?
Click to expand...
Where was the doctors behavior's despicable ?

His only crime was he tried to save a muslim patient and failed.

In return he was lynched and almost murdered in broad daylight.

No wonder hospitals are starting to avoid muslim patients.
 
EasyNow

EasyNow

FULL MEMBER
Oct 11, 2013
1,455
-2
2,053
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
lightoftruth said:
Where was the doctors behavior's despicable ?

His only crime was he tried to save a muslim patient and failed.

In return he was lynched and almost murdered in broad daylight.

No wonder hospitals are starting to avoid muslim patients.
Click to expand...

I said doctors often act despicably. So we need to see what has occurred here to rile the family.

Indian hospital culture is well known for being horrid to patients. It was depicted in the movie Gabbar, where even your Hindu hero slapped the hospital staff. So why the double standards for Muslims?

From your response I can understand that Hindu doctors can now mistreat Muslim patients, and any complaint will be considered as Muslim overreaction.

75% of doctors face violence in India, but you bring this Muslim incident.

.



Also it's not a lynching. Lynching is what your RSS do to people - i.e. kill them. Don't keep using an inaccurate and exaggerated description.
 
Last edited:
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,957
-6
983
Country
India
Location
India
No reason to Hindu - Muslimify this incident. Upset relatives of a recently deceased person do sometimes vent in this manner. Unfortunate, both the passing of someone as well as how these people acted.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
21,074
173
39,209
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Previous Thread Title was a true representation of Hindutva mindset any Indian other than RSS follower. Title amended with a warning to the Modi voter, as a service to every Indian as whether Muslim or Sikh, they are Indian too. Thank me later.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
21,120
17
19,147
Country
India
Location
India
Why do regular Indians get outraged, that too this much, only when some tragedy reaches their own family and until then ignore what happens to others ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom